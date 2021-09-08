KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various local Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for September:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — Sept. 9, center reopens; Sept. 15, Senior Center Picnic and Senior Games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Bradys Bend — Sept. 13, socialization; Sept. 15, Senior Center Picnic and Senior Games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 20, socialization; Sept. 22, socialization; Sept. 27, socialization; Sept. 29, socialization.
• Dayton — Games and socialization every weekday. Sept. 10, 9/11 Program with Pastor Jimmy Swogger at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, Senior Center Picnic and Senior Games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Parker — Cards and socialization each day. Sept. 15, Senior Center Picnic and Senior Games at Crooked Creek Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sept. 20, Hospice Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Lunch Menu
Sept. 9, BBQ glazed turkey burger; Sept. 10, baked meatloaf; Sept. 13, potato crusted fish; Sept. 14, Salisbury steak; Sept. 15, turkey and swiss on croissant; Sept. 16, baked cabbage roll; Sept. 17, chicken marsala; Sept. 20, cheeseburger; Sept. 21, chicken cobb salad; Sept. 22, pulled pork sandwich; Sept. 23, parmesan chicken over pasta; Sept. 24, pot roast; Sept. 27, baked breaded chicken cutlet; Sept. 28, tuna salad sandwich; Sept. 29, sweet sausage minestrone; Sept. 30, baked meatloaf.