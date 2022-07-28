CLARION – In an effort to bring valuable resources and services to senior citizens ages 60 and older to the residents of the 63rd District, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.

“The current economy has hit everyone, especially seniors, hard,” said Oberlander. “But there are a number of services and programs that are designed to help seniors, their families and caregivers better afford some of their most crucial needs. We want to be sure area seniors know about them and ask any questions they may have. This Expo is designed to bring dozens of them under one roof.”

