CLARION – In an effort to bring valuable resources and services to senior citizens ages 60 and older to the residents of the 63rd District, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) will host her annual Nifty Sixty Expo on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarion Mall.
“The current economy has hit everyone, especially seniors, hard,” said Oberlander. “But there are a number of services and programs that are designed to help seniors, their families and caregivers better afford some of their most crucial needs. We want to be sure area seniors know about them and ask any questions they may have. This Expo is designed to bring dozens of them under one roof.”
From 10 a.m. to noon, seniors are invited to interact with exhibitors from a variety of organizations, agencies, and businesses. Special topics include health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, financial planning, government savings, hunting and fishing, and personal safety.
Attendees can ask questions about eligibility for both nonprofit and government programs, and learn more about types of services that may benefit them.
In addition to informational exhibitors, door prizes will be awarded, and arrangements for a complimentary lunch are planned. There is no cost to attend.
Oberlander noted that the mall is air conditioned for seniors’ comfort and has plenty of parking and indoor seating.
The Clarion Mall is located along Route 68 near Exit 62 off Interstate 80.
An expo for residents of Armstrong County will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Kittanning Township Fire Hall.