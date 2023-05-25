SHIPPENVILLE – The Clarion County Career Center held its Senior Recognition program May 18 at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion in Shippenville.
The Class of 2023 had 85 seniors who were recognized at the awards ceremony. Traci Wildeson, director of the Career Center, led the event as the master of ceremonies.
Thirty-nine students were recognized for achieving an advanced score on the NOCTI exam, and 24 students earned a competent score. These students will receive a PA Skills Certificate. NOCTI is a national performance assessment and is made up of a written test and hands-on test components. The NOCTI assessment allows students to demonstrate their acquired skills by completing actual jobs using the tools, materials, machines and equipment required in their program/occupation.
Additional recognition was given to students who were named to the National Technical Honor Society, those who competed in SkillsUSA events and HOSA competitions. Emilee Parkes (Keystone) placed first at District X SkillsUSA and third place at the PA SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in Hershey. Samarie Dinger and Gwyneth Wadding, Allied Health Science students from Redbank Valley, attended the state level PENN HOSA Leadership Conference in King of Prussia.
Top seniors of each program were selected by their instructors. They were awarded $200 and additional prizes related to their program. Top seniors were:
- Gwyneth Wadding — Allied Health (Redbank Valley).
- Joshua Bell — Automotive (Keystone).
- Connor Albertine — Computer Networking (Keystone).
- Logan Lee — Construction (Keystone).
- Emilee Parkes — Cosmetology (Keystone).
- Oden Brewer — Culinary Arts (A-C Valley).
- Mason Brown — Diesel (North Clarion).
- Hannah Shaw — Police Science (North Clarion).
- Lane Bauer — Welding (A-C Valley).
Pat Kahle, president of Zacherl Motors, was in attendance and announced the recipient of the $300 Michael and Marie Zacherl Outstanding Diesel Technology Student Award was Mason Brown (North Clarion). This award was established in partnership with Zacherl Motors in honor of Pat’s grandparents, Michael and Marie Zacherl.
Tom Spence from the Clarion Rotary Club was on hand to present the Thomas B. Burkhardt Rotary Scholarship Award of $1,000 to Douglas Fox (Clarion Area) in the Construction Technology program and Cooperative Education program. Burkhardt was an instructor at the Career Center, as well as an honored member of the Rotary at the time of his death. This scholarship is presented annually to the graduating Cooperative Education senior who best displays exemplary achievement on the job site.
An additional Rotary District 7280 Outstanding Vocational Student Award of $300 was also presented by Rick Tote, Rotary District Governor, to Gwyneth Wadding in Allied Health Science (Redbank Valley).
Family members of Mary Kay Hartle — Jim Hartle (husband) and Kathy Smerkar (daughter) — presented the Mary Kay Hartle Most Outstanding Student award of $200 to Emilee Parkes (Keystone) in Cosmetology Styling Academy. The award is presented in memory of Mary Kay, a Health Assistant instructor from 1976-1990.
The Ron Perry Volunteerism Award was presented by Melissa Fetzer (Ron’s daughter) to Emilee Parkes (Keystone) who attended the Cosmetology program. Ron Perry served for many years on the school’s Joint Operating Committee, as well as volunteering his time to participate in many community activities. The JOC supports this award to recognize a student who follows Ron’s example by volunteering their time to support their community.
Kevin Knight and Greg Esh from Goodhart & Sons, presented a Goodhart Sons Legacy Award to Lane Bauer (A-C Valley) in Welding and Fabrication.
Pete Plumer from Airgas presented Rory Blystone (Union) with the Welding NOCTI Top Achiever Award.
The Odd Fellows Home of Western PA provided Citizenship scholarships. A “Continuing Education” scholarship of $700 was presented to Katelynn Brown (Culinary Arts/Keystone). A “School-to-Work” scholarship of $600 was awarded to Drew Chalmers (Welding/A-C Valley).
Gwyneth Wadding (Allied Health/Redbank Valley) was presented a $1,000 scholarship from the Butler Health System/Clarion Hospital Stroup Family Foundation, which was presented by Christine Baumcratz from BHS/Clarion Hospital.