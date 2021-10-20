HARRISBURG – Local counties were hit hard again over the past week as deaths attributed to COVID-19 continued to add up.
In the past six days (state data for Tuesday was incomplete as of press time), Clarion County suffered seven new coronavirus-related deaths, while Armstrong County reported nine new deaths.
Clarion County’s death toll rose from 112 to 119 in the last six days, as Armstrong’s increased from 180 to 189. The total number of virus cases in the two counties also jumped from 4,372 to 4,543 in Clarion, and from 8,228 to 8,469 in Armstrong.
Ten virus-related deaths were reported in the past six days in Venango County, increasing the county’s totals from 118 to 128. Cases in the county also rose from 5,791 to 6,023.
Butler County also experienced 10 new deaths over the last six days, raising totals there from 476 to 486. The number of cases in the county continued to lead the way, increasing from 23,762 to 24,327.
One new death was reported in Forest County, raising the county’s death toll to 24 as cases in the county increased from 1,552 to 1,573.
Jefferson County saw its virus-related deaths hold steady at 112 in the past six days, as cases rose from 4,550 to 4,701.
In local hospitals, 11 patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday at Clarion Hospital, with two patients in intensive care. At Butler Memorial Hospital, 48 patients were being treated for coronavirus, with 10 in the ICU.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Monday that between Saturday, Oct. 16 and Monday, Oct. 18, there were 11,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,513,332.
Across the state, there are 2,961 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8-14 increased to 9.7 percent.
Between Friday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 17, there were 105 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Oct. 17, 70.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 13,371,913 total vaccine doses in Pennsylvania, including 359,365 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Monday, Oct. 18.
In total across the state, 6,373,488 people are fully vaccinated; with 75,705 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 24,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.