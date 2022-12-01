BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce recently planted 20 American Sycamore trees along the town’s creeks with the help of local volunteers and the Brookville High School Biology Class.
Trees were planted at the picnic areas created last year near Penn Separator and the confluence below Hometown Market. The saplings were acquired from TreePennsylvania as part of the Chamber’s ongoing beautification efforts to improve Brookville as a place to live and work.
American Sycamore (also known as Plane Trees) are a species of Platanus native to the eastern and central United States. They are beautiful fast growing broad-leafed hardwood trees that thrive in waterfront sites and are resistant to disease. They are often planted in rows along roads or streams and provide excellent shade in summer and allow the sun to shine through in winter. American sycamore trees grow to between 100 and 131 feet (30-40 m) and have a distinctive multi-colored bark that is sometimes almost white.
The Brookville Chamber of Commerce wants to formally thank TreePennsylvania, Hometown Foods, and Penn Separator Corp for their support of this project as well as the volunteers including Mr. Ben Pete and students who helped with digging, planting, and watering these trees.
Recently the Chamber has announced “Pathways Project” which will extend the Redbank Valley Trail through Brookville on underused public thoroughfares to encourage walking, running, biking, or picnicking along the three waterways and connecting with our historic Main Street.
- Pathway 1 crosses the White Street bridge and then follows Redbank Creek east to Pickering Street Bridge and then connects with the town’s historic Main Street and loops back to the start.
- Pathway 2 continues from Pickering Street bridge and circumnavigate Memorial Park and Ball fields following the grass paths along the Sandy Lick.
- Pathway 3 connects to Mabon Street Bridge and Taylor Street following Sandy Lick’s east bank, then to the picnic area at the confluence and continues along the North Fork to Ace Hardware bridge, Walter Dick Memorial Park and back to Main Street.
The Chamber plans to mark these public pathways with signs and continue various improvements and beautification efforts. In the Spring they also hope to organize group walks, bicycle tours, dog walks, etc. to encourage people to discover and frequent these convenient, safe, and beautiful recreational spaces right in the middle of town.
The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is a coalition of over 200 local businesses and is dedicated to improving Brookville as a place to live and do business. The Chamber promotes Brookville with “Welcome to Brookville” signs, online and social media presence, and an email calendar of events. It provides various resources for member businesses. It holds a number of annual programs for the business community including “Eggs and Issues” and business mixers as well the annual Chamber’s Cup Golf Outing and annual Awards Dinner. The Chamber partners to promote the local Greenberg Cadillac Museum (America’s largest), organizes the Wine and Shine Walk (Dec 3), and Holiday Historic Church Tour Dec. 10, and is involved in many other business/community events.