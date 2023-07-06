CLARION – When the Clarion River was voted the Pennsylvania 2019 River of the Year, it was recognized for drawing legions of anglers, paddlers, boaters and other outdoor enthusiasts.
However, the Clarion River has gained another attraction during the last three years, in addition to being known as a “Wild and Scenic” river.
Baptism.
Hope Rising Church of Clarion baptized more than 50 people Sunday, June 25, at the Toby Hill Boat Launch. Parked cars were on both sides of the small road and the parking lot. Spectators and those seeking baptism jammed the site at 12:30 p.m. despite the threat of rain.
It was a full immersion baptism, dunking candidates into the Clarion River. Taking the plunge was a group of area residents and churchgoers, including a husband and wife.
“This was one of the biggest baptism celebrations our community has seen,” said Danny Moore of Hope Rising Church. “Pastor Harry Hoff welcomed the crowd, and Charlie Wyant baptized his sister, Renee Downey, and brother-in-law, Aaron Downey, and Brittany Eisenman. Today was incredible — everything from our church services to the baptism celebration at the Clarion River.”