RIMERSBURG – “Just as our name suggests, we share and we care for our neighbors.”
That’s how Joanne Hosey characterized the mission and ministry of Rimersburg’s Share-A-Care Food Bank for more than 50 years.
“The food bank has made the Rimersburg and Sligo areas a friendlier, more caring community,” she continued.
According to Hosey, who serves as the secretary of the food bank — along with co-directors Kathy Peters and Debbie Clark, and treasurer Rick Bond — Share-A-Care originated in the early 1970s when a group of Rimersburg churches decided to come together to provide food assistance to those in need in the community.
“Share-A-Care is a community food bank that the churches of Rimersburg and Sligo have supported for the last 52 years with food and donations of money and volunteers,” Hosey said, pointing out that while the food bank has been housed in the Rimersburg United Methodist Church for nearly 20 years, its previous locations have included Jerusalem United Church of Christ and St. Richard’s Catholic Church. “[The fact that it’s been around so long] really shows that the churches care about the people living in our area.”
In its early years, Hosey said, Share-A-Care only distributed food three times a year around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter holidays, or other times if someone needed food. Since then, it has grown to service families in the Rimersburg and Sligo communities once a month all year round.
“Food distribution occurs on the third Wednesday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m.,” she said, adding that any resident of the Union School District who is in need of food assistance is eligible for the program. Hosey noted, however, that federal guidelines for food assistance require families to fill out a yearly form showing income and the number of family members. “Food is purchased through Second Harvest of Erie and donations of food are received through churches and organizations in the area.”
The next monthly Share-A-Care food distribution will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Rimersburg United Methodist Church, located at 399 Main Street. Those in need of food assistance are asked to wear a mask and enter through the basement door to the Fellowship Hall.
Although no registration is necessary for the monthly food distributions, Hosey explained that preregistration is required for the three holiday distribution days.
“We want families to preregister for the three holidays because we give out fresh meat, potatoes, bread and extra items for the holiday meal besides a regular canned food bag,” she said.
Families wishing to participate in the Wednesday, April 13 distribution for Easter should register by April 1. Looking ahead, preregistration for the Nov. 16 Thanksgiving food distribution is Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 2 for the Dec. 21 Christmas food distribution. Families who received food the previous month are already registered.
“It’s a blessing to be able to provide the needed food assistance in our area,” Hosey said, explaining that the food bank is also available for emergency situations that may arise other times throughout the month.
“In summarizing Matthew 25: 31-40, God has called us to feed the hungry in our community,” she said. “As Christians, we are to follow God’s instructions to love our neighbors.”
In fact, Hosey reported that in 2021, Share-A-Care serviced 846 individuals including 189 children, 202 senior citizens and 455 adults.
“We usually give to 25 families a month,” Hosey said, adding that the number will increase to 50 families during holiday months.
While monetary donations are always needed to continue purchasing the necessary food items, Hosey said Share-A-Care continues to be in need of volunteers, especially younger volunteers, to help at the food bank.
“Volunteers are welcome and needed on Wednesday distribution dates,” she said, pointing out that volunteers are needed to take food bags to the cars of recipients, as well as for some home deliveries. Volunteers are also needed to help fill bags for distribution and to unload food deliveries from Second Harvest.
Donations for Share-A-Care can be sent to 1299 Lawsonham Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or 399 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
For more information on Share-A-Care or to preregister for a holiday meal, call (814) 473-3799 or (814) 473-3390.