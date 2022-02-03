NEW BETHLEHEM – Donations are being accepted by the Redbank Valley Church Association to fund the $500 Share in a Dream Scholarships.
The RVCA $500 Share in a Dream Scholarship depends on monetary donations collected by the churches in the Redbank Valley. The total number of scholarships awarded depends on the amount of money collected as well as the number of candidates who satisfy the criteria requested on the application.
The second scholarship is the $1,000 Oakwood Presbyterian Endowment Scholarship which is awarded to the top scoring applicant.
Both scholarships are awarded once a year to senior high school students who are committed to Christ and who plan to further their education at a vocational or technical school, a college or university.
Senior students who attend a Redbank Valley church are eligible to apply.
The scholarship application, used for both scholarships, is available from the students’ pastor or the RVCA website: RVChurchAssociation.org./scholarships.
The application process is outlined on the application.
In addition to the application, students are required to submit an essay that describes the students’ journey of faith.
Completed applications and essays must be submitted to the students’ pastor by March 16.
Pastors will complete a Candidate Rating Scale for each student and submit them along with the applications and essays to the scholarship steering committee by March 31. The committee will determine recipients of the scholarships by totaling a final score that is derived from the Scholarship Committee’s Evaluation Scoring Guide (printed on the back of the application).
Winners will be announced at the annual awards day at the students’ high school in May.
Checks will be mailed to the student’s pastor who will be asked to present the checks to recipients during a Sunday morning worship service.
If the recipient’s post-education plans change, the recipients are expected to return the scholarship funds to the RVCA.
The community is invited to help provide scholarships for deserving senior students by mailing contributions to the RVCA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online donations may be made by going to RVChurchAssociation.org/donate. Questions may be directed to the Rev. David Nagele III at (814) 591-1781.