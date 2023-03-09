LEECHBURG – Anthony Shea (Major, U.S. Air Force, Retired) has announced he will seek the Republican nomination in the upcoming primary for Armstrong County Commissioner.
Shea seeks the position with “a lifetime of relevant experience.” A 1985 Leechburg graduate, he entered into the Air Force shortly after high school, serving nine years enlisted as a Military Policeman.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/Business, Shea applied for, and was accepted into Officer Candidates School where he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant as a Communications/Computer Officer; Shea was a Staff Sergeant at the time of commissioning. Shea served 13 more years as a military officer.
Shea deployed to Kosovo, and supported the Operation Northern Watch Iraqi No-Fly Zone in which he was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service and Expeditionary Medals. Also, while on active duty, Shea earned his master’s degree in Telecommunications/Business.
Shea retired from the Air Force in 2008, taking senior Information Technology (IT) roles at the Vice President Level with various Fortune 500 companies with a focus on building out IT infrastructure for business development.
Shea has also taken leadership roles in his community as a school board director at both the Leechburg Area School District and Lenape Technical School/Adult Education Programs. He was selected by his peers on both boards to serve as their school board president for Leechburg and chairman/president of the Lenape Technical School/Adult Education Programs respectively.
At Leechburg, the school has instituted a Pre-K program, re-instated full-day kindergarten, as well as instituted innovative programs such as Creation Nation and Inventionland through a myriad of grant writing efforts, and with no tax increases.
At Lenape, the school built the adult education center in Manor Township, attracting BC3 into the county which now has outgrown the center; the development of a full BC3 campus building is now in progress in Ford City.
Shea currently serves on the Republican State Committee representing Armstrong County.
He is also involved with the Elks, serving as the District Hoop Shoot West Central director and Drug Awareness chairman. In the Drug Awareness role, Shea has served in this capacity since 2007.
Since 2017, Shea also serves as the Gilpin Rifle Club treasurer. He is also well-known as a local author and guest speaker with a focus on Armstrong County history. He has published a book, “Without Warning,” available on Amazon.
As part of the campaign discovery process, Shea has made it to more than 35 different municipalities in the county, talking to the various local leaders to garner their input.
If elected, Shea said he will focus his energy and drive to build out county infrastructure, not just roads and bridges, but river access and robust internet/cellular infrastructure. Shea also said he plans to attract new businesses, as well as retain current businesses, by aligning business needs with county workforce development programs offered at Lenape, BC3 and internships. The candidate said he will market the county to Work From Home (WFH) professionals who now don’t need to live in a big city, but do want a small town or rural setting to live in.
Shea will address the security issues of the county such as organizing efforts to build out a robust drug task force, as well as address the issue holistically, championing all applicable agencies. Shea said he will also address the issues at the county prison.
The candidate pledged to “work well beyond a 40 hour work week,” keeping regular office hours so that the citizens of the county will have access to their commissioner. Shea said he will be a “servant leader” to the people and workers of the county.
Shea describes himself as “a Christian man and devout Catholic,” practicing his faith at Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. He and his wife, Kerry, of 28 years have four children, Anthony, Megan, Ellie and Abigail.
For more information about the campaign, contact Shea at ashea247@comcast.net.