WASHINGTON, D.C. – Colin Sheffer of New Bethlehem graduated summa cum laude and Pi Sigma Alpha from American University in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
He is the son of Keli and Andrew Sheffer of New Bethlehem.
During college, he interned for state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, and U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson.
Sheffer will be returning to New Bethlehem to work in business development at BRINC Building Products Inc.