CLARION – The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crisis continues to grip Clarion County as one area ambulance service is planning to permanently close its doors in the new year.
At their meeting on Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley announced that the Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service will cease operations as of Feb. 1, 2023.
“It’s a shame,” Heasley said, noting that the Shippenville-based ambulance company has been servicing its communities for 58 years. “And now, as of Jan. 31, 2023, they are done.”
In a letter to the commissioners dated Oct. 24 giving the ambulance company’s 90-day notice, Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance board chairman Stephen Merryman and president David Burgdorfer stated that while finances are also a concern, the “main reason” for the dissolution is “lack of staffing.”
“It was a very tough decision to make. We exhausted every avenue that we had in trying to keep the service in operation,” the letter states. It notes, however, that due to a lack of staff, the service hasn’t been able to keep the station operating 24/7 “for quite a while.”
“We just can’t maintain enough staffing to keep it operating 24/7,” the letter continues.
The Shippenville-Elk Ambulance Service thanked the commissioners for their support over the years and for the opportunity to provide information on the ambulance crisis to the Clarion County Task Force from its initiation.
“Although over the past two years many topics and possible remedies were discussed, nothing seemed to come to fruition during this time,” Merryman and Burgdorfer wrote. “Unfortunately, our service cannot wait any longer for municipal leaders to come on board with possible remedies for our area.”
The commissioners agreed, pointing out that it was past time for borough and township officials to take action to ensure their municipality continues to have emergency services, as required by law.
“It’s up to the municipality to provide emergency services to their residents,” Tharan said. He explained that while the commissioners are not lawfully allowed to implement a countywide EMS tax, borough and township officials can institute a half mill EMS tax in their municipality. “Everyone needs to wake up, and get serious about it quickly.”
Brosius also encouraged county residents to give money to their local ambulance services.
“They all have memberships available,” he said. “If everyone sends that in, it will certainly help.”
County officials further explained that the closing of the Shippenville-Elk Ambulance Service, which fields around 600-700 calls per year, will not only impact the residents in the five municipalities that it services, but those countywide.
“With Shippenville gone, the other services are going to have to pick up the slack,” Brosius said of Clarion County’s five remaining ambulance services — Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, East Brady Ambulance Service and Clarion Hospital EMS.
“You might have to wait an hour or an hour-and-a-half for an ambulance,” Tharan added, noting that when an emergency call is placed, 911 will dispatch the next available ambulance, which may have to travel across county lines if closer services are unavailable.
Heasley urged county residents to contact their municipal leaders and demand that something be done.
“From the county side, [Clarion County Public Safety Director] Jeff Smathers has been cautioning about this for five years, and there’s been very little done,” he said. “It took years to educate local elected officials in townships and boroughs; now they need to act.”
Heasley also pointed out that another issue facing ambulance services is low reimbursement rates and the fact that crews have to respond to every call, whether or not the trip is reimbursable.
“The general public needs to realize that the ambulance is for emergencies. It’s not a taxi service and it’s not a band-aid run, and that’s what people are using it for,” he said, noting that ambulance services don’t get reimbursed for non-emergency calls. “They are burning these people out, and the ambulance services aren’t getting any money for it.”
Reassessment Update
Also at the Oct. 25 meeting, Mike Russell, who serves as the on-site manager for Vision Government Solutions Inc., reported that field data collectors have finished initial reassessment work in Strattanville Borough and Clarion Township and are currently working in Limestone Township.
“It will probably take a week or two,” Russell said of data collection in Limestone Township, noting that 13 data collectors are currently working on the project.
According to Russell, data was collected at 350 parcels last week, bringing the total of fully measured residential improved parcels to 2,411 out of 18,808 parcels.
“We’re a tiny little bit ahead of schedule for now,” he said, pointing out that once Limestone Township is completed, crews plan to move to Millcreek Township, followed by Highland and Paint townships.
He also said that the Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system for Clarion County, where all of the collected information is stored and the valuations take place, has been deployed and is being reconfigured.
Other Business
• Employee medical and prescription insurance was renewed with Delaware Valley Health Trust for 2023, utilizing a rate stabilization fund of $30,566.
Tharan explained that health insurance costs increased 7.5 percent for next year, with the county’s gross annual contribution totaling $2,490,574. After applying the rate stabilization fund, which is a credit from last year, the county’s premium for 2023 will be $2,460,008.
The employee insurance premium payroll deduction was also set at 12.5 percent, which is the same rate as last year.
• Approval was given for the sheriff’s department to lease a 2022 Ford Interceptor from Laurel Auto Group LLC at a cost of $11,578 per year for four years. The county will have a $1 buyout option at the end of the lease.
• The commissioners also approved the county’s 2022 COVID sick leave and procedure policy.
County officials said the updated policy is similar to the previous policy and coincides with current CDC guidelines for masking and isolation.