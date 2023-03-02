SLIGO – A 34-year-old Shippenville man is facing charges after he was accused of failing to provide proper care for his dog on Sept. 16, 2022 at 7:22 p.m. along Madison Street Extension in Sligo Borough.
Zachery Wayne Steele was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing death and cruelty to animals.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Madison Street Extension for a report of cruelty to animals. At the scene, troopers spoke with Nichoel Barger, a friend of Steele, who reported that Steele’s 5-year-old Boxer had been abandoned at the home, which belongs to his sister.
Police said the dog was skin and bones and was too sick to sit up or walk.
Steele’s sister, Chelsea, reportedly told troopers that she had been away for an extended period of time and when she returned home the day before, she found her brother’s dog, which was very sick, inside. She alleged that Zachery Steele had left the dog at the home.
Chelsea Steele said that she called police to get the dog to a veterinarian so it could get the help it needed.
State police took protective custody of the dog, and it was transported to Butler Veterinary Associates for treatment, reports state. The dog was evaluated, but had to be euthanized a couple of days later due to its poor health as a result of “extreme neglect.”
Charges against Zachery Steele were filed Feb. 23 by Trooper Patrick Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.