NEW BETHLEHEM – A 32-year-old Shippenville man is facing drug-related and other charges stemming from an incident on July 1 at 8:06 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Charles James Airgood III was charged with possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance and a small amount of marijuana, possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) received a tip regarding an individual that may be wanted by the state police. After running a background check, it was determined that the individual, identified as Airgood, was wanted by Mercer and Armstrong counties.
Airgood was located at the A-Plus convenience store in New Bethlehem, where officers attempted to take him into custody.
As he was being detained, Airgood allegedly resisted by pushing off when contact was made with him and attempting to flee.
Police said Airgood was eventually taken into custody with help from an additional officer after the warrants were confirmed.
After his arrest, Airgood was reportedly found to be in possession of a small amount of meth and marijuana, along with a meth pipe and lighter. He was then transported to jail on the warrants from Mercer County.
Charges were filed July 17 by SCCRPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.