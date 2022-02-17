BROOKVILLE – A shipwreck discovery in Oneida Lake in New York will be the topic at the Feb. 18 meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology in Brockville.
Dr. Ben Ford, a professor and chairman at the Department of Anthropology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is an experienced historic and maritime archaeologist who conducts research in the Great Lakes and Pennsylvania. Ford will present a program on the Durham Boat.
Durham boats were a vital part of eastern North American inland transportation during the 18th and 19th centuries, but are under-represented in the archaeological record. They were used in Western Pennsylvania and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes to move raw materials and finished goods, and figured prominently in Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River. The discovery of a 19th-century shipwreck in Oneida Lake, N.Y., that closely resembles historical Durham boat descriptions allowed for an analysis of this vernacular vessel type.
Ford will present the Oneida Lake shipwreck archaeological data and compare it to primary historical accounts to argue that this is the first archaeologically recorded example of this vessel type.
The program begins after a short business meeting at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of Main and White streets in Brookville. The program is free and the public is invited.
For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849 0077.