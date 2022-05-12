KITTANNING – With nurses in high demand to fill positions across the region, state and county, Armstrong County officials have found themselves in need of a temp agency to help staff nursing positions at the county jail.
At their meeting last week, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a contract with Favorite Healthcare Staffing to provide nurses to fill openings at the Armstrong County Jail in Rayburn Township.
“This is a temporary solution,” Myers emphasized, noting that the county will continue to work to find full-time nursing employees.
The problem, officials said, is that the jail normally staffs four full-time nurses, but was already down two positions when the remaining two nurses resigned.
The move to bring in the temp agency nurses was approved by the county’s Salary Board last Wednesday, and the commissioners on Thursday.
Officials said they expected to have a brief period of overlap when the nurses who are leaving could help the agency nurses transition into the jail positions.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners issued three proclamations, designating May as both Armstrong County Waterways Month and Older Americans Month, and May 1-7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.
In speaking about Older Americans Month, Janet Talerico, executive director of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging, noted that around 31 percent of the county’s population is age 60 or older.
“It does become more of a challenge,” she said of providing services to a growing senior population. She did note, however, that many of the county’s older residents continue to be very active in their communities, and only a small percentage need additional help.
Tracy Bowser of the Experience Armstrong tourism agency, said that for Waterways Month, the group is hosting a canoe and kayak sojourn this weekend, May 13-15. As of last week, she said there were still some openings for full weekend or single day participants.
Other Business
• The commissioners awarded a $3,500 Marcellus Legacy grant to the ACMH Foundation, and a $5,600 Marcellus Legacy grant for the Gilpin Township/Leechburg Park.
• Sally Oliver of Spring Church was appointed to the county’s Housing Authority Board for a term to expire Feb. 1, 2024.
• James Owen of Kittanning was appointed to the Friends of the Belmont Board for a one-year term.
• The following were appointed to three-year terms on the county’s Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board: Candace Kestner of Freeport, Roxanna Dunn of Ford City and Richard Simpson of Vandergrift.