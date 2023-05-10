NEW BETHLEHEM – Arguing that New Bethlehem’s zoning laws are not only vague and unclear, but seriously outdated, the owners of an electronic message sign along Wood Street said this week they plan to appeal a recent ruling by the borough’s zoning hearing board that demands that the sign be turned off.
The ruling was released last week by the New Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board following a hearing held March 15 that involved the owners of the sign, Blose Brothers Corp., represented by Zack Blose, Austin Blose and Mitchell Blose.
Dated April 24, the zoning ruling was signed by hearing board members Georgianna Carlson and Adrion Orange. The board’s third member — Lucky Kline — was not in attendance at the hearing and did not sign the ruling.
According to the document, the Bloses installed the electronic LED sign in July or August 2022 outside of their Wood Street building, which is home to Zack’s Restaurant, Tri-County Health and Fitness and Blose Brothers Construction.
The ruling contends that the “Bloses were aware that their sign was in violation of the ordinance at the time it was erected.”
Following the directive of the borough’s zoning officer Dee Bell, the business owners were notified that their new sign violated zoning rules with regard to the size of the sign, as well as its “blinking and flashing” lights, which are prohibited throughout town.
The Blose Brothers appealed the ruling, taking the matter to the hearing that was held before the Zoning Hearing Board in March.
The recent ruling on the appeal states that while the business was granted a “dimensional variance” for the size of the sign, the board upheld the violation related to the blinking and flashing lights, noting that the “sign is illuminated and distracting to drivers. The sign blinks or flashes because it changes pictures every 10 or so seconds.”
The board denied the Blose variance request for the lighted sign, and said, “The Bloses are directed to cease and desist using said sign until it complies with the ordinance.”
On Tuesday, Zack and Austin Blose said they plan to appeal the ruling within the 30 day timeframe, taking the matter to the Court of Common Pleas so that a judge can decide the matter.
“They think we knowingly violated the sign ordnance,” Austin Blose said. “But we’re questioning the vagueness of it.”
Zack Blose said that when he initially began talking with borough officials about placing a sign at the location, only the sign’s location raised concerns, and not the fact that it was going to be electronic.
Having to cope with the pandemic shutdowns that doomed many small businesses, especially restaurants, Austin said they jumped at the chance to buy the LED sign as a way to draw in the many potential customers who pass through town.
“That’s our clientele,” mother Melissa Blose said of the the traffic passing by on Route 66.
The Blose Brothers’ father, Dan Blose, said that the process started all the way back in 2021; but since that time, a number of New Bethlehem Borough Council members have changed, along with the group’s solicitor. He said they tried to contact zoning officials, but never received a call back.
“No one even knew who was on the [zoning] board,” Austin added.
At the first meeting that Zack Blose attended in January 2021, they said he asked borough officials about the zoning rules, noting they were written more than 50 years ago. He asked the council at the time if they could review the zoning rules and update them to the times.
“No effort was made,” Melissa Blose said.
At a meeting in July 2021, she said Austin asked the same questions, and that “no one would say anything.” Without any comments from borough officials, she said the sign was installed until they could get the answers they sought.
“The rules are vague,” Austin Blose said, noting that he received no answers from the borough when he asked. “Your’e leaving me to interpret the code.”
“They [the borough] created the hardship because they weren’t willing to work with us,” he added, explaining that he wants to appeal the matter to the Court of Common Pleas so that a judge can determine the reasonableness of the borough rules.
Zack Blose said the matter feels “spiteful” and as if someone with the borough has “an axe to grind.”
But, he said, the intent is only for the betterment of the community.
“This is our hometown too,” Zack said. “We just want everybody to succeed.”
He pointed out that many people have reached out in support of he and his family, telling the brothers that the sign is “an upgrade for New Bethlehem.”
Austin and Zack said they have already told the borough that they are willing to make changes, and said they now only operate the sign during business hours, and they dimmed the sign’s brightness.
They also said that the borough’s ruling that the sign is a distraction to drivers is absurd.
“We’re arguing the undue distraction,” he said of the planned appeal.
With the need to bring in customers passing by, Austin Blose said that the sign has helped increase business.
“Turning off the sign could close our business,” he said, noting that the fate of the business could rest in a judge’s hands. “We’ll see what the judge says.”
Attempts to talk with Zoning Hearing Board solicitor John Marshall in time for this publication were unsuccessful.