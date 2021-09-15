FOXBURG – Singer, songwriter, guitarist and recording artist Shane Alexander will kick off the Foxburg Fall Festival with a performance at Lincoln Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Alexander will perform songs from all of his albums, some favorite covers and will debut material from recent recordings in the intimate acoustics of Lincoln Hall.
A native of Butler, Alexander resides with his family in Southern California. Since his debut in 2005, he’s toured internationally countless times — both as a headliner and an opener for tours with Jewel, John Hiatt, Seal, Bon Iver, Suzanne Vega, Styx and Yes. His songs have been featured in more than 100 television shows and films, including ABC’s “The Rookie,” CBS’s “Criminal Minds,” Discovery’s “Deadliest Catch,” Fox’s “Bones” and USA Network’s “White Collar.” “Skyway Drive-In,” a solo acoustic track about growing up in Butler, recently passed 15 million streams on Spotify.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org, or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve seats.