SLIGO – A “Sip and Paint” class will be held next week in Sligo as a fundraiser for the Sligo Improvement Committee.
Instructed by Deena Croyle and Audrey Myers, the class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Sligo Recreation Center gymnasium.
Participants can choose from two crafts to create: a 21-inch wooden watering can, or a 24-inch tall wooden Uncle Sam.
The cost is $40, and participants must preregister by calling Brenda Kindel at (814) 229-0849 or (814) 745-2884. The deadline to register is Saturday, April 23.
The registration fee includes all materials and tools, as well as step-by-step instruction and an appetizer bar. The event is BYOB.
Proceeds from the event will go toward improvements in the Sligo community, as well as special parties held for Sligo and Rimersburg children.