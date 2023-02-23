NEW BETHLEHEM – A 33-year-old Shippenville man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing money from skill machines in New Bethlehem between 4 and 6:50 a.m. on Feb. 5.
John Aitken Blair III was charged with theft and criminal mischief.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Broad Street for a report of a theft from the New Bethlehem Skills location, owned by Shane Bish, which features six skill games, one money payout machine and an ATM.
Blair was reportedly seen arriving at the Skills location at 4 a.m. with a woman. The pair played the machines for a short time before leaving at 4:25 a.m.
A while later, at 6:41 a.m., police said, Blair returned alone to the Skills location with a tool bag and was observed locking the door and shutting off the lights.
While inside, Blair reportedly cut the locks off the skill machines with bolt cutters and used a crow bar to pry open the machines to access the panel where the money is stored, causing damage to the machine.
Blair allegedly removed the money from all the skill machines before moving on to the money payout machine. He forced open the access panel of the payout machine and the internal money storage area, also causing damage, before reportedly taking the money.
Police said Blair also attempted to pry his way into the ATM machine, damaging the side of the metal casing.
Blair was seen putting cash and tools into the bag the entire time he was inside the building before leaving the building at 6:51 a.m., according to reports.
During an interview at the police barracks on Feb. 7, Blair allegedly admitted to damaging the machines and taking the money.
All in all, police said Blair stole $5,500 from Bish. Cost estimates for the damaged machines were $8,000 for Bish and $3,000 for Zanot Vending.
Charges against Blair were filed Feb. 13 by Trooper Kyle Freeman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.