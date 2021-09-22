HARRISBURG – Local cases of COVID-19 continued to skyrocket over the past week, with Clarion County reporting nearly 200 new cases in the last seven days, Armstrong County reporting 300 new cases and Butler County a whopping 855 new cases in the last week alone.
Clarion County’s numbers jumped from 3,573 cases to 3,764 in the last week, with virus-related deaths holding steady at 100.
Armstrong County reported two new deaths over the last week, raising the county’s death toll to 157. Cases in the county rose from 6,903 to 7,201 in the past week.
Butler County also saw two virus-related deaths, increasing the county’s totals from 434 to 436. Butler’s total number of cases jumped from 20,467 to 21,322 over the past seven days.
Venango County witnessed a caseload increase from 4,730 to 4,962, as the death total held at 109.
Jefferson County cases increased from 3,783 to 3,953, as deaths there also remained steady at 103.
And Forest County reported its first virus-related death in weeks, raising the county total to 22 as the caseload there increased from 1,483 to 1,498.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 21, that there were 4,939 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,387,872.
Across the state, there are 2,386 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 602 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Locally, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that it was treating 12 patients for coronavirus, with three in intensive care.
Butler Memorial Hospital on Monday was treating 44 patients for COVID-19, with six in the intensive care unit.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 stood at 8.9 percent.
As of Monday, Sept. 20, there were 68 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,932 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A comparison of cases among school-aged children between the ages of 5-18 for Sept. 8-14, 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is 11.5 times greater than the same timeframe in 2020. Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 2020, there were a total of 630 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 2021, when there were 7,218 cases in the same age group.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. A total of 67.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12,601,129 total vaccine doses, including 68,251 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Across the state, 6,152,656 people are fully vaccinated; with 12,812 vaccinations administered since Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.