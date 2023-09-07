SLIGO – Last month, Sligo Borough Council saw the resignation of Mayor Jeremy Shumaker as code enforcement officer, and council member Tyler Smith.
The council moved forward at its September meeting.
Councilman Jason Kriebel was appointed as code enforcement officer. Shumaker remains as mayor even though he does not attend monthly council meetings.
Mark Dell was appointed to the council last month, and officials earlier this week passed a motion to support the replacement of Tyler Smith on the November ballot for a two-year term with the name of Mark Dell.
Regarding ordinance violations, District Judge Jeffrey Miller suggested the borough send a recent letter to Jerry Best about past violations. Kriebel said he will file citations against Jerry and April Best.
Council president Sherry Laughlin reported that the Sligo Improvement Committee has dismantled itself, according to the group’s president Rick Smerkar, because they didn’t have enough support.
“They did a lot of good though,” said Laughlin. “They did a lot of great stuff for this town, and I think Rick will still be around some, I just think he didn’t have enough help. They went way above and beyond what they started out to do.”
Other recreation activity included the repair of spouting, completion of finishing the gym floor on Aug. 22, and the Union COG Pool Park closed for the season on Aug. 27. A complete report on the summer pool season will be coming at a future meeting, once financial records are finalized.
Other Business
• Officials said there is an electrical problem at the Sligo Recreation Center and no lights are operating upstairs.
• Sligo Development Council will print a brochure soon for Sligo’s Homes for the Holidays Craft and Gift Show in November. Laughlin said information will be emailed to more than 50 visitors, reducing the number of copies required.
• An update was given on the footbridge project, with officials noting that designs are being made for a six-foot-wide pedestrian bridge, that will have a roof. It was noted that Sligo has designated American Rescue funds for the footbridge project, and that the funds must be spent by the end of 2026.
• Glen Construction was contracted for the Front Street Extension drainage project, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 3.
• Members said insurance payments for completed repairs of the Sligo Fire Hall did not include the entire costs, and the policy included a deductible amount. After considerable discussion, the council decided to allow the fire department to request payment of the deductible from the fire tax collected by the borough.