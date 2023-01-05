SLIGO – The Jan. 3 meeting of the Sligo Borough Authority turned into somewhat of a reorganizational meeting following the resignation of board chairman Jeff Elder.
Sherry Laughlin, a member of the authority, was elected as the new chairperson.
Other members include vice chairman Kerry Graham and Don Lawrence. Council member Jason Kriebel was appointed to fill the authority vacancy.
Laughlin is no stranger to serving as chairperson for many organizations, including Sligo Borough Council, the Sligo Recreation Center, the Union COG Board and even her church board.
Authority updates presented at the meeting included a report that G-Force — the new company assisting in the operation of the sewage treatment plant — made its first visit on Dec. 27, and completed permitting to add G-Force’s Gavin Guarino as an operator for the site.
Maintenance supervisor Shaun Kline reported G-Force also suggested some improvements for operation of the plant, and emphasized processes to improve and clean up the Sligo site.
The authority also delivered an invoice to Kinetic by Windstream of $100.25 for 6,800 gallons of water obtained by their crews at the sewer plant.
The meeting of Sligo Borough Council followed the authority, and once again started with the discussion of resignation.
Council member Michele Elder texted Dec. 14 that she was resigning from the council. With no response to an email from the borough requesting a written resignation, the council decided not to accept the resignation until a written letter of resignation is received.
President Sherry Laughlin said the formal resignation is needed for elected officials, but not needed for appointed positions such as the authority.
Other Business
• Officials noted that the Union COG Pool Board recently hired Dave Hartle as pool manager for the upcoming season.
• Justin Elder was hired as a part-time building janitor for the recreation center, but changed his mind about the position. Dick Vasbinder was then interviewed for the position and hired.
• The council said that $40,027 in American Rescue Plan funds will be allocated for the footbridge project, with the remainder of the borough’s funds to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024.
• The borough applied to the Clarion Conservation District for a Dirt and Gravel Low Volume Roads grant for Front Street Extension drainage and repairs. The project is estimated to cost $95,165.
• The borough received a request from Steve Allison of the Clarion County Association of Township Officials for the borough to consider implementing an EMS services tax. A discussion followed with no action taken. Officials had questions on how the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service uses its money, and if the intention of the new tax is to attract more qualified EMTs or paramedics, and if the added funding would actually have that result. While some municipalities have already adopted a special tax for EMS services, there was little support at Tuesday night’s meeting in Sligo.
• Council members attending the meeting included Sherry Laughlin, Tyler Smith, Susan Risher and Jason Kriebel.