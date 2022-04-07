SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council Tuesday night approved the hiring of an assistant maintenance employee for a vacant position pending the agreement of absent council members and members of the Sligo Authority.
Shaun Kline of Oil City was hired at $14 an hour and a 90-day probation period. Kline has served as a driver for FedEx delivery. Voting to hire Kline were council members Kerry Graham, Tyler Smith, Wayne Meier, Susan Risher and Jason Kriebel.
A meeting of the Sligo Authority was not held due to lack of quorum, but authority members Don Lawrence and Kerry Graham were present. Those council members missing the meeting were Sherry Laughlin and Michele Elder, while absent authority members included Jeff Elder and Laughlin. All missing members will be contacted for concurrence with the hiring action.
Moving on at the meeting, Sligo Mayor Jeremy Shumaker, who also serves as code enforcement officer, announced he was filing a complaint next week at the magistrate’s office against April and Jerry Best. He said letters were sent Jan. 14 to the Bests, outlining the continued violations.
The mayor said he had photos of alleged ordinance violations that he would present in court.
Also last week, Rick Smerkar of the Sligo Improvement Committee (SIC) updated the council on the group’s many activities, including an Easter Egg Brunch and Youth Bingo on Saturday, April 9, at the Sligo Recreation Center.
“Join us for brunch, bunny bingo, great prizes, popcorn machine, a special appearance from the Easter Bunny, bake sale and much more,” Smerkar said. “Brunch is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, assorted pastries, milk, coffee and water.”
The cost for ages 14 and under is $3 and adults are $5. Bunny Bingo starts at noon with one bingo card per child.
The Sligo Presbyterian Church is holding an Easter Egg Hunt from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Sligo Fireman’s ballfield.
“We’ve only marketed this locally because this is basically a breakeven event for children in this Sligo area,” Smerkar said. “We’ll have a bake sale with this event, but generally our events are pizza and sub sales. That kind of generates our money for the next event and we turn the money over pretty quick.”
Smerkar, a retiree, explained that the main focus of SIC is the Sligo Recreation Center. With the transitioning of the maintenance staff, Smerkar and others help with little things like replacing exterior lighting and helping a cleaning lady a couple days a week.
One bright light shines at night in front of the recreation center with a new lighted sign that promotes the location and the web address of www.sligoborough.com and hopes to promote more traffic to the website.
SIC recently purchased a used washer and dryer for the recreation center.
“We’ve been pretty active and we’ve done a lot,” he said. “It’s all been good and we get great support from the community and borough council.”
Other Business
• Council approved a contract supplement for HRG engineers for $4,200 to provide grant contract administration services for the CFA MTF grant related to the footbridge replacement project. The council is waiting to hear the status of the PennDOT TSA grant application. HRG has started surveying, permit and wetland work. The supplemental contract is in addition to the $51,500 general contract regarding the footbridge project.
• Sligo’s American Rescue Plan funds total $34,854.85, and the borough recently received “Compliance and Reporting Guidance” online information from Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs. Sligo Borough must file its first report by the end of April and will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the money and until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend it. The new information should identify eligible projects.
• The borough treasurer’s bond was increased to $300,000 with Selective Insurance. Selective suggested an official sign off on bank statements each month to confirm balances.
• Council accepted a price quote from Insight Pipe Contracting for cleaning and video inspection of storm sewer lines at a cost of $3,385 per day plus a $333.63 per day fuel surcharge. Areas to be addressed include Penn Street from Taylor Street to Broad Street and Penn Street from Licking Street to the dead end at the creek, and other areas of concern if time permits.
• Officials said that Mark Dell successfully passed the Pesticide Applicator Exam in order to oversee the chemicals used at the Union COG Pool Park in Sligo. Also, Beamer Enterprise will offer a quote for surveillance cameras.