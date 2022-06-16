SLIGO – A kick-off meeting with PennDOT and HRG Engineers was held May 5 regarding one of the grants for replacing the footbridge to the Sligo Elementary School and the Union COG Pool Park, but concerns are surfacing that project costs are accelerating because of red tape.
HRG Engineering was to prepare documents to provide grant administration services for the TASA grant the borough received for the footbridge project, and to advise Sligo which grants it should use to pay engineering invoices. The council agreed to apply to the Eccles Foundation again and research other possible grants.
“I’ve never heard a peep from any of them, so I don’t know what’s going on,” borough secretary Janey Corle said at the council’s June 7 meeting. “We’ve got to get funding and paperwork lined up to even get it built in two years because of the paperwork involved with a federal grant.”
Officials said delays in the project will also cause increases in the estimated cost of the project. Rising costs in construction due to supply chain issues will likely continue in the future, they noted.
“The project cost is now at $453,000,” council president Sherry Laughlin said. “In other words, we need another quarter of a million dollars. We’re going to go back and re-evaluate because the price of materials is going up. We have enough to do it now, but we won’t in two years.”
Council members agreed to meet with the Clarion County Commissioners and update them on their funding situation and the need to bring Delta Development back in to explore additional funding that may now be available for Pennsylvania parks and recreation.
Making Sligo An ATV-Friendly Town
In other business, council member Wayne Meyer proposed making Sligo Borough friendlier to ATV use in town.
Citing a draft ordinance from Piney Trail Riders, ATV use could be allowed on some Sligo streets, specifying a time allowed for use, speed limits and other stipulations.
Several council members pointed out that ATV riders and organized events provide more economic impact and purchases than typical rails-to-trails users. The ATV groups also organize fundraising events to benefit the communities.
Following much discussion, the council agreed to review the draft ordinance and to send it to the borough solicitor ahead of a possible vote at the July meeting.
Toby, Madison, Limestone, Redbank, Elk, Knox and Paint townships were identified as ATV friendly.
Rat Infestation
Feared In Sligo
Mayor and chief enforcement officer Jeremy Shumaker recently filed complaints at the magistrate’s office against Jerry and April Best for accumulation of junk on their property, and warning letters were sent to Matt Pistoia, Roy Ziegler, Mrs. Dan Cowatch and Medi Vikali regarding overgrown lots.
Shumaker added that if the magistrate finds people guilty, fines can be made in payments.
Fears of a rat infestation in certain areas of Sligo Borough were raised because of growing piles of garbage. They said that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Health will be contacted to see if they have any enforcement solutions.
“[When] I took a look down there, I saw it was outrageous,” Shumaker said. “Seriously, there will be a rat population explosion. It’s only going to get worse.”
Borough Curfew
Shumaker also said he would like people to be aware of a 10 p.m. curfew that is still on the books.
“It would help keep your kids off the street,” he said.
Council member Jason Kriebel reported he was driving by the Post Office Sunday night when he observed kids in the post office, and playing ball in the area with the Post Office door open.
“I didn’t even know who to call,” said Kriebel. “There were probably 10 kids playing ball inside when it was dark, probably at 8 p.m. I was just dumbfounded.”
Sligo Borough has no police force, and state police do not enforce local ordinances.
“They used to lock it after five o’clock, but now it’s never locked,” Laughlin said of the Post Office lobby.
Officials suggested posting signs at the Post Office and on the borough’s website about ordinances that residents may not be aware of, including the curfew.
Sligo Pool Receives Clarion Equipment
“The COG Pool has received some terrific community support this year and business was good when it opened,” said Laughlin. “We have the only open public pool in Clarion County, and we want to make sure it stays open.”
Clarion Borough is closing its pool and Sligo was able to purchase needed equipment for $1,700.
“We got two lifeguard chairs better than the ones we have,” said council member Susan Risher. “They had 20 plastic Adirondack chairs, 14 lounge chairs, two picnic tables, two motors that we can interchange with stuff at the pool. They also had a big sweeper that will sweep the pool automatically at night. The sweeper is $3,000 and it was only used a couple of summers before it was closed due to COVID.”
Sligo’s main promotion for the pool comes from its Facebook page and a road sign that includes messages. However, there is currently a lack of letters to use on the sign. The council agreed to purchase letters.
Attending the meeting were council members Sherry Laughlin, Kerry Graham, Michele Elder, Wayne Meier, Susan Risher and Jason Kriebel, and Mayor Jeremy Shumaker.