SLIGO – Sligo’s annual Homes for the Holidays craft show draws in crowds of shoppers, who will be treated this year to a special display at one of the area’s churches.
The Sligo United Methodist Church will present “Christmas Magic” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, which includes a miniature Holy Land display, decorated Christmas trees and more.
The church is one of the stops along the Homes for the Holidays craft and gift show tour throughout the Sligo area.
The centerpiece of “Christmas Magic” is a large display of Fontanini buildings, figurines and more, depicting historic Israel, particularly Jerusalem.
The collection comes courtesy of a friendship that retired minister Brock Beveridge cultivated over decades.
“I met a couple on a bus tour in Europe,” Beveridge said while looking over the extensive setup in the church hall at the corner of Penn and Taylor streets in Sligo.
He said that it turned out that the couple he met in the 1980s, Rosali and Dan Brown, were from Worthington. Over the years, the couple and Beveridge became friends, making more trips together and planning to travel more when he retired.
Unfortunately, those trips never came.
“We didn’t get to travel,” Beveridge said, explaining Rosali and Dan passed away within the past few years.
The couple left him with a surprise gift, however. Their collection of Fontanini Biblical landmarks.
“I knew they had a lot, but I didn’t know how much they had,” he said.
Beveridge said that the Browns would display several buildings and figurines at a time, in little vignettes, at their home. But he decided to put it all together in a display at the church, that now includes landscapes, trees, lakes and more.
“I just embellished it,” he said of the additions.
The largest section showcases the city of Jerusalem, with many buildings, some of which light up. A table leading to that display, shows the Entry Intro Jerusalem, as well as the Last Supper.
Another large section displays the Sermon on the Mount and the Sea of Galilee. More figures, a large Nativity and more are displayed throughout the hall.
It doesn’t end there, as church members Madelyn Sherman, Gloria Dietz and Faye Craig added to the holiday display with Christmas trees, a large Christmas display and more.
Sherman said that the trees are decorated in Biblical themes, plus one patriotic-themed tree.
And one of the trees is decorated with handout paper ornaments, each with religious significance, such as candles, stars, lambs and more.
“We had the church ladies cut them out,” she said.
Visitors coming into the church hall will be greeted with a full size table display, complete with life-size Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The church will also offer a variety of homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts all day Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While those involved hope that everyone can make a stop this week to see the display, there will be other opportunities.
“We are planning on leaving this up for a while,” Sherman said, noting that anyone or group wishing to see it should contact a church member to arrange a tour.