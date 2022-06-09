SLIGO – Faced with a decision on the future of operating the sewage treatment plant in Sligo, borough leaders this week heard from CWM Environmental, which presented a two-year proposal to Sligo Municipal Authority for wastewater treatment plant operation.
With the impending retirement of its only licensed sewer plant operator in December, the Sligo Authority has been exploring options for the municipal-owned treatment plant, including sale of the system, contracting the operation of the plant, or having a new employee obtain the needed license.
Maintenance supervisor Ed Myers is Sligo Borough’s only certified wastewater treatment plant operator, and his license expires at the end of the year, at which time he plans to retire.
CWM president and owner Dave Kohl and vice president Ryan Jones, aware of the Sligo Authority situation, presented the proposal as another option for the authority to review.
“The reason we’re here is that we’ve heard rumors that Ed may be retiring,” Kohl said. “We know you’re looking at lots of options on what to do with your plant.”
CWM has 100 employees and locations in Cleveland, Kittanning and Pottsville. The company operated the East Brady plant for 10 years and used to run the Rimersburg sewage plant, according to Kohl. The company runs about 100 plants in the state of Pennsylvania and some in Eastern Ohio for both water and sewage.
“Ryan is pretty familiar with your plant and put together the quote,” Kohl said. “We just wanted to come and make sure you knew who we were, and I think we are a viable option. I’ve been doing this about 20-some years. I’m a licensed operator, both water and sewage, and we have about 15 licensed people.”
They said that with the proposal, CWM would provide a certified operator to be at Sligo three days a week and train another employee to monitor and test the plant throughout the week. In case of emergencies, additional experts could be assigned to the plant as needed.
CWM will also provide on-the-job training for the local Sligo Authority personnel, allowing them to test for a license of their own. The flexibility of the agreement would also allow the authority to revise the needs of the agreement after two years.
No action was taken on the proposal, but officials said it will be considered. They also noted that the authority has not received a response yet from Pennsylvania American Water or Aqua regarding their interest in purchasing the Sligo system.
The CWM proposal states that in order to provide the required level of operations for Sligo Borough, a CWM operator will visit the wastewater treatment plant at a frequency and duration necessary to operate the facility within state compliance. CWM estimates three visits per week for the duration of the contract. Sligo Borough staff will handle operation when CWM Environmental is not onsite.
Costs outlined in the agreement include monthly wastewater operations at $3,477 per month. Additional costs include operations beyond three visits per week at $95 per hour. Maintenance extras are $125 per hour.
The council later discussed the agreement and appreciated the visit by CWM and the ability to develop a flexible arrangement to continue operations. The only real concern with such an agreement is the possibility for extra costs above the monthly fee.
In relation to the pending retirement of Ed Myers, the council approved advertising for a new labor position to work with Myers three days a week to learn some of the maintenance duties. There is a possibility of the position becoming full-time starting in January 2023. After Myers retires, there would be a total of two employees splitting their duties between maintenance and the sewerage plant.
According to the company’s website, “CWM Environmental is a diversified full service environmental firm that specializes in the water management industry. We help improve water quality and enhance the environment by servicing along with managing the water and wastewater needs of municipalities as well as industries. CWM has not only the expertise, but also the solutions to keep your water and wastewater systems safe, compliant and operating efficiently.”
Additional details from the June 7 Sligo Borough Council meeting will appear in next week’s newspaper.