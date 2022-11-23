SLIGO – Students in Nicole Coradi’s first grade class share their thoughts on “How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey.”
- From the kitchen of Aubree Anthony. You will need the following ingredients: a 20 pound turkey, a dash of salt, 10 cloves of garlic, 10 cups of basil, one Tbsp of salt. Preheat the oven to 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing. Dress the turkey with turkey broth. Cook the turkey for 20 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with mash potatoes, water and peas.
- From the kitchen of Randi Corle. You will need the following ingredients: 10 pound turkey, a dash of season salt, two cloves of garlic, five cups of basil, two Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing. Dress the turkey with broth. Cook the turkey for three hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with stuffing, fruit salad and potatoes.
- From the kitchen of Helen Corle. You will need the following ingredients: 10 pound turkey, a dash of salt, two cloves of garlic, one cup of basil, two Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing and french fries. Dress the turkey with salt. Cook the turkey for 12 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with mac and cheese, candy and burgers.
- From the kitchen of Blaine Fauzey. You will need the following ingredients: 90 pound turkey, a dash of sugar, 200 cloves of garlic, 90 cups of basil, 10 Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as meat and salt. Dress the turkey with a shirt and pants. Cook the turkey for two hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with gravy, noodle soup and mashed potatoes.
- From the kitchen of Gwendolyn Harbodin. You will need the following ingredients: five pound turkey, a dash of peach, one clove of garlic, two cups of basil, three Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 11 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as duck and ice cream. Dress the turkey with seasoning. Cook the turkey for one hour. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with corn, rice and cheesy broccoli.
- From the kitchen of Emmitt Creed. You will need the following ingredients: 25 pound turkey, a dash of vinegar, 100 cloves of garlic, 44 cups of basil, five Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as apple crisp and bread. Dress the turkey with pizza toppings. Cook the turkey for 49 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with lemon juice, green beans and ice cream.
- From the kitchen of Leah Bearfield. You will need the following ingredients: 12 pound turkey, a dash of salt, 11 cloves of garlic, 12 cups of basil, 13 Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as potatoes, and stuffing. Dress the turkey with pepper and salt. Cook the turkey for 11 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with tomatoes, broccoli, and noodles.
- From the kitchen of Macie Traister. You will need the following ingredients: 15 pound turkey, a dash of pickles, 100 cloves of garlic, two cups of basil, five Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing. Dress the turkey with bacon. Cook the turkey for 100 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with pizza, hoagies and strawberries.
- From the kitchen of Adalyn Adams. You will need the following ingredients: 1,000 pound turkey, a dash of sauce, three cloves of garlic, 11 cups of basil, five Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as chicken and stuffing. Dress the turkey with ranch. Cook the turkey for five hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with mac and cheese, french fries and chicken wings.
- From the kitchen of Kassidy White. You will need the following ingredients: 40 pound turkey, a dash of flour, 0 cloves of garlic, two cups of basil, four Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as stuffing and ketchup. Dress the turkey with salt. Cook the turkey for one minute. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with mashed potatoes, green beans and sugar.
- From the kitchen of Kali Fabiszewski. You will need the following ingredients: 10 pound turkey, a dash of salt, 11 cloves of garlic, two cups of basil, five Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as bread and salt. Dress the turkey with garlic. Cook the turkey for 10 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with mashed potatoes, regular potatoes and chicken fries.
- From the kitchen of Carson George. You will need the following ingredients: 15 pound turkey, a dash of salt and pepper, three cloves of garlic, four cups of basil, two Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to five degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as bread and chicken. Dress the turkey with gravy. Cook the turkey for five minutes. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with bread, chicken and corn.
- From the kitchen of Evelyn Harbodin. You will need the following ingredients: 15 pound turkey, a dash of seasoning, two cloves of garlic, one cup of basil, three Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as chicken and guts. Dress the turkey with seasoning. Cook the turkey for 15 minutes. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with ranch, barbeque sauce and watermelon.
- From the kitchen of Aleah Ashbaugh. You will need the following ingredients: 20 pound turkey, a dash of seasoning, five cloves of garlic, three cups of basil, six Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 13 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as meat and bones. Dress the turkey with seasoning. Cook the turkey for six hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with noodles, bread and spaghetti.
- From the kitchen of Lawson Barger. You will need the following ingredients: 15 pound turkey, a dash of butter, two cloves of garlic, one cup of basil, three Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as spices and powder. Dress the turkey with pepper. Cook the turkey for 15 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with corn, mashed potatoes and onions.
- From the kitchen of Grayson Campbell. You will need the following ingredients: 13 pound turkey, a dash of salt, three cloves of garlic, five cups of basil, 12 Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well
- as stuffing and ham. Dress the turkey with season pizza sauce. Cook the turkey for 13 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with pizza sticks, forks and knives.
- From the kitchen of Dallas Laughlin. You will need the following ingredients: 10 pound turkey, a dash of pepper, one clove of garlic, two cups of basil, five Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 12 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as cheese and salt. Dress the turkey with pepper. Cook the turkey for 10 1/2 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with cake, ice cream and cotton candy.
- From the kitchen of Cooper Fox. You will need the following ingredients: 19 pound turkey, a dash of seasoning, nine cloves of garlic, 15 cups of basil, three Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 93 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as pepper and salt. Dress the turkey with butter. Cook the turkey for 15-20 minutes. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with noodles, butter and salt.
- From the kitchen of Christian Kriebel. You will need the following ingredients: 31 pound turkey, a dash of hot sauce, 31 cloves of garlic, three cups of basil, four Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 35 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as meat and mashed potatoes. Dress the turkey with hot sauce. Cook the turkey for three hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with corn and stuffing.
- From the kitchen of Todd Amon. You will need the following ingredients: two pound turkey, a dash of pepper, one clove of garlic, two cups of basil, five Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 12 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as cheese and salt. Dress the turkey with pepper. Cook the turkey for 10 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with cake, chips and potatoes.
- From the kitchen of Matthew Crew. You will need the following ingredients: four pound turkey, a dash of pepper, five cloves of garlic, four cups of basil, nine Tbsps of salt. Preheat the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Stuff the turkey with the ingredients, as well as bread and salt. Dress the turkey with lettuce. Cook the turkey for 10 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven. For best results, serve the turkey with pie, chicken and noodles.