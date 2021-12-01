SLIGO – Thanksgiving was just around the corner, the air was crisp, the sun was out, and the students at Sligo Elementary were ready to put a little “Gobble in their Wobble.”
Sligo Elementary students ranging from third through fifth grades were given the opportunity to participate in the 1st Annual Sligo Elementary Gobble Wobble 1-mile run.
The call was put out, and the students answer the call. The expectation for the first year was 20 to 25 runners. To everyone’s surprise, that expectation was greatly exceeded. Sixty-two students as well as some of the staff signed up to participate in the event. Twenty-three of the participants were fifth-graders, 19 fourth-graders and 20 third-graders signed up.
The runners stepped up to the line at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, with the student body lining the sidelines to cheer on their classmates and teachers. The 1.1-mile course traversed through the open grassy fields of Sligo Elementary. The runners took off with one goal in sight, to finish.
The top three male finishers were:
• Finishing in first place with a time of 7:57, was third-grader Asher Graham.
• Second place finisher was fifth-grader Marshall Hepler with a time of 8:16.
• Third place, with a time of 8:18, was fourth-grader Leyton Barger.
The top three female finishers were:
• Fifth-grader Kendra Smith took first place with a time of 9:41.
• Second place was taken by fourth-grader Briah Morris with a time of 9:43.
• With a time of 10:16, third-grader Sophie Traister took third place.
The first teacher to cross the line was kindergarten teacher Sheldon Bourdeau.
Congratulations to all the students who participated in the 1st Annual Gobble Wobble. A short Awards Assembly followed the race. The top three male and female finishers were awarded with medals and all other participants were presented with ribbons.
The teachers, staff and students are looking forward to next year’s event — and, who knows, there may be a Funny Bunny Run in the future too.