SLIGO – Sligo Elementary School has released the names of the students who have earned a place on the principal’s list and the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
GRADE ONE
Principal’s List
Adalyn Adams, Crystal Barger, Brielle Boltz, Kali Fabiszewski, Christian Kriebel, Rowan Maples and Jaxon Morris.
Honor Roll
Todd Amon, Lawson Barger, Grayson Campbell, Randi Corle, Emmitt Creed, Matthew Crew, Paxton Culbertson, Blaine Fauzey, Carson George, Nora Hagan, Gwedolyn Harbodin, Easton Hepler, Saige Jones, Dallas Laughlin, Morgan McElravy, Alec Norbert, Kyler Simpson, Aleigha Smith, Monroe Stitt and Kassidy White.
GRADE TWO
Principal’s List
Kassidy Buzard, Mallory Norbert, Baylee Runyan, Braylee Shirey, Declan Vasbinder, Brennan Vogle and Greyson Whyte.
Honor Roll
DeVon Bowser, Nolan Carr, Everett Craig, Mia Davis, Robert Deitz, Anistyn Gallagher, Oliver Harbodin, Jeffrey Hillis, Jayda Johnston, Jonah Kelley, Karson Lear, Layla Lorenz, Joel McGuinness, Jackson Perez, Rowan Pinson, Levi Reddick, Hunter Seigworth and Hank Traister.
GRADE THREE
Principal’s List
Kennidy Belloit, Jaxen Boltz, Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliott, Parker Greenawalt and David Kinney.
Honor Roll
Elizabeth Austin, Brody Bish, Malaya Blair, Lilly Carr, Bradie Colligan, Mason Coradi, Cameron Corle, Kaylee Lipps, Kinsley McGuire, Valerie Priester, Madylhen Shreckengost, Jaiven Steele and Austin Traister.
GRADE FOUR
Principal’s List
Kaylee Beichner, Abel Harbodin, Jack Johnston, Jacob Johnston, Karynn Keefer, Olivia Kifer, Alexis Kunselman, Baylee Morris, Kara Shaffer, Kote Shick, Dalton Stahl and Sophie Traister.
Honor Roll
Jace Babinsack, Jayci Beabout, Colton Brown, Kenten Burrell, Tanner Davis, Gavin Ealy, Liam Fabiszewski, Axyle Fowler, Asher Graham, Nala Jackson, Ava Jordan, Nakota Kightlinger, Michaela Klein, Easton Lee, Lillian Myers, James Smith, Sincere Smith, Ryder Walker and Roy Zeigler.
GRADE FIVE
Principal’s List
Adalyn Monrean
Honor Roll
Brooklyn Anthony, Emma Austin, Skyla Elliott, Abigail Johnston, Dayten Kightlinger, Mason McConnell, Bentley McKinney, Olivia Morales, Briah Morris, Luca Ruffner, Bailey Stevens, Aydan Wassum and Abbigale Wiegand.