SLIGO – Officials at Sligo Elementary School have released the names of the students who have achieved honors in the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
GRADE ONE
Principal’s List
DeVon Bowser, Kassidy Buzard, Anistyn Gallagher, Linken Kaetzel, Karson Lear, Joel McGuinness, Lilah Myers, Mallory Norbert, Jackson Perez, Rowan Pinson, Baylee Runyan, Braylee Shirey, Declan Vasbinder and Greyson Whyte.
Honor Roll
Nolan Carr, Mia Davis, Robert Deitz, Oliver Harbodin, Katelyn Johnson, Kruz Libecco, Layla Lorenz, Carter Maples, Terran Pinson, Hunter Seigworth, Brennan Vogle, Maredith Whitmer and Dean Young.
GRADE TWO
Principal’s List
Kennidy Belloit, Jaxen Boltz, Lily Carr, Bradie Colligan, Mason Coradi, Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliott, Parker Greenawalt, David Kinney, Kaylee Lipps, Valerie Priester, Madylhen Shreckengost and Austin Traister.
Honor Roll
Charlee Anthony, Elizabeth Austin, Violet Berendt, Brody Bish, Alexis Davis, Kinsley McGuire, Avonlea Meeker, Jaiven Steele and Bryce Stewart.
GRADE THREE
Principal’s List
Michaela Klein, Alexis Kunselman, Baylee Morris, Dalton Stahl and Sophie Traister.
Honor Roll
Logan Amon, Jace Babinsack, Kaylee Beichner, Colton Brown, Tanner Davis, Gavin Ealy, Kaylee Fabiszewski, Liam Fabiszewski, Asher Graham, Abel Harbodin, Nala Jackson, Jack Johnston and Jacob Johnston.
Ava Jordan, Karynn Keefer, Olivia Kifer, Easton Lee, Delaney McConaughy, Milena Norbert, Zachary Renwick, Beau Sapien, Kote Shick, Ryder Walker and Roy Zeigler.
GRADE FOUR
Principal’s List
None.
Honor Roll
Brooklyn Anthony, Abigail Johnston, Mason McConnell, Joshua McGuinness, Olivia Morales, Briah Morris, Eviana Reed, Luca Ruffner, Jade Smith, Bailey Stevens, Allison Walker, Aydan Wassum and Abbigale Wiegand.
GRADE FIVE
Principal’s List
Rylee Birckbichler, Sarah Buzard, Taylor Drake, Dawson Hepler, Marshall Hepler, Scarlett Jones, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer, Micah Kindel, Lucas Peters and Paige Renwick.
Honor Roll
Hannah Belloit, Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Elaina Crew, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Nash Earley, Kohen Gagliano, Rylan Guthrie, Adriana Horvath, Wyatt Hosey, Khloe Lipps and James McGuinness.
Tylor Minich, Jayden Morris, Benjamin Petrocy, Janie Priester, Caleb Rodgers, Elecktra Rowland, Kendra Smith, Trace Terwint, Gabriel Vasbinder and Ryssa Yori.