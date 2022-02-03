SLIGO – Sligo Elementary School officials have released the names of the students who achieved honors on the principal’s list and the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
FIRST GRADE
Principal’s List
Trent Ashbaugh, Kassidy Buzard, Nolan Carr, Mia Davis, Anistyn Gallagher, Linken Kaetzel, Karson Lear, Lilah Myers, Mallory Norbert, Jackson Perez, Braylee Shirey, Declan Vasbinder and Grayson Whyte.
Honor Roll
DeVon Bowser, Jeffrey Hillis, Katelyn Johnson, Jayda Johnston, Layla Lorenz, Rowan Pinson, Terran Pinson, Baylee Runyan, Hunter Seigworth, Hank Traister, Brennan Vogle, Maredith Whitmer and Harper Yori.
SECOND GRADE
Principal’s List
Kennidy Belloit, Jaxen Boltz, Lily Carr, Bradie Colligan, Mason Coradi, Owen Coradi, Trevor Elliot, Kaylee Lipps and Austin Traister.
Honor Roll
Charlee Anthony, Jaxon Barger, Violet Berendt, Brody Bish, Alexis Davis, Parker Greenawalt, David Kinney, Maximus Libecco, Kinsley McGuire, Valerie Priester and Madylhen Shreckengost.
THIRD GRADE
Principal’s List
Asher Graham, Abel Harbodin, Jack Johnston, Jacob Johnston, Karynn Keefer, Michaela Klein, Alexis Kunselman, Baylee Morris, Dalton Stahl and Sophie Traister.
Honor Roll
Jace Babinsack, Kaylee Beichner, Colton Brown, Tanner Davis, Kaylee Fabiszewski, Liam Fabiszewski, Ava Jordan, Olivia Kifer, Easton Lee, Milena Norbert, Zachary Renwick, Beau Sapien, Kote Shick and Ryder Walker.
FOURTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Eviana Reed.
Honor Roll
Brooklyn Anthony, Leyton Barger, Carson Custer, Skyla Elliott, Haylee Hillis Abigail Johnston, Mason McConnell, Bentley McKinney, Victoria Moody, Olivia Morales, Briah Morris, Lucas Peters, and Luca Ruffner.
Aleah Somerville, Bailey Stevens, Aaralynn Switzer, Aydan Wassum and Abbigale Wiegand.
FIFTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Hannah Belloit, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer and Micah Kindel.
Honor Roll
Rylee Birkbichler, Sarah Buzard, Madalyn Carr, Gaige Claypoole, Hayden Corle, Elaina Crew, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Taylor Drake, Dawson Hepler, Marshall Hepler, Scarlett Jones, Khloe Lipps and James McGuinness.
Jayden Morris, Benjamin Petrocy, Payge Renwick, Caleb Rodgers, Elecktra Rowland, Trace Terwint and Ryssa Yori.