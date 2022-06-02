SLIGO – Officials at Sligo Elementary School have released the names of the students who have achieved academic honors in the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
GRADE ONE
Principal’s List
DeVon Bowser, Mia Davis, Robert Deitz, Anistyn Gallagher, Linken Kaetzel, Karson Lear, Carter Maples, Mallory Norbert, Jackson Perez, Rowan Pinson, Baylee Runyan, Braylee Shirey, Declan Vasbinder, Brennan Vogle and Greyson Whyte.
Honor Roll
Trent Ashbaugh, Kassidy Buzard, Nolan Carr, Everett Craig, Oliver Harbodin, Katelyn Johnson, Jonah Kelley, Layla Lorenz, Easton Mansberger, Lilah Myers, Terran Pinson, Levi Reddick, Hunter Seigworth, Hank Traister, Maredith Whitmer and Joel McGuinness.
GRADE TWO
Principal’s List
Jaxen Boltz, Mason Coradi, Owen Coradi, Noah Durci, Trevor Elliott, Parker Greenawalt, David Kinney, Kaylee Lipps, Valerie Priester, Madylhen Shreckengost and Austin Traister.
Honor Roll
Charlee Anthony, Jaxon Barger, Kennidy Belloit, Violet Berendt, Brody Bish, Lily Carr, Bradie Colligan, Alexis Davis, Bryson Hunter, Maximus Libecco, Kinsley McGuire, Jaiven Steele and Bryce Stewart.
GRADE THREE
Principal’s List
Asher Graham, Abel Harbodin, Michaela Klein, Alexis Kunselman, Baylee Morris, Dalton Stahl, Sophie Traister and Ryder Walker.
Honor Roll
Jace Babinsack, Karley Beabout, Kaylee Beichner, Colton Brown, Tanner Davis, Gavin Ealy, Kaylee Fabiszewski, Bailey Hornberger, Brenna Hornberger, Nala Jackson, Jack Johnston, Jacob Johnston, Ava Jordan and Karynn Keefer.
Lauren Kelley, Olivia Kifer, Easton Lee, Lillian Myers, Zachary Renwick, Beau Sapien, Kara Shaffer, Kote Shick and Roy Zeigler.
GRADE FOUR
Principal’s List
Aubrianna Confer, Bailey Stevens and Aydan Wassum.
Honor Roll
Brooklyn Anthony, Emma Austin, Drake Conner, Skyla Elliott, Cadin Grossman, Kayden Guntrum, Haylee Hillis, Abigail Johnston, Josie Kriebel, Mason McConnell, Joshua McGuinness, Bentley McKinney, Victoria Moody and Olivia Morales.
Briah Morris, Eviana Reed, Luca Ruffner, Jade Smith, Whitney Smith, Aleah Somerville, Aaralynn Switzer, Lauren Vasbinder, Allison Walker and Abbigale Wiegand.
GRADE FIVE
Principal’s List
Madalyn Carr, Taylor Drake, Marshall Hepler, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer, Micah Kindel, Khloe Lipps and Caleb Rodgers.
Honor Roll
Sarah Buzard, Hayden Corle, Colben Crew, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Nash Earley, Kohen Gagliano, Adriana Horvath, Wyatt Hosey, Jayden Morris, Janie Priester, Payge Renwick, Riley Runyan and Kendra Smith.