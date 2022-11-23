SLIGO – Second-graders in Tessa Shick’s class at Sligo Elementary School have been busy writing down what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
I am thankful for family becus I get to spend time with them.
— Anistyn Gallagher
I am thankful for mommy because she gets us on the bus.
— Lilah Myers
I am thankful for family becuose they help me.
— Baylee Runyan
I am thankful for Vetrens, and God and fmile becoz Vetrens help us, God mad us, fmile is the best.
— Harper Yori
I am thankful for Vetrans becoz they fot fow us.
— Parker Shanafelt
I am thankful for familes becuze tha bring cuzinse.
— Maredith Whitmer
I am thankful for rane bekus it prvids us wotr.
— Terran Pinson
I am thankful for food becus it ceps me ulf (alive).
— Hunter Seigworth
I am thankful for a famile becus i git stuf.
— Easton Mansberger
I am thankful for family becase I woodn’t be able to drive plases.
— Linken Kaetzel
I am thankful for freinds because then i have people to play with.
— Mia Davis
I am thankful for my family because my family trets me good.
— Karson Lear
I am thankful for the sunlight because im a bit scared of the dark.
— Joel McGuinness
I am thankful for feedom because it let’s you do what you whant to do.
— Nolan Carr
I am thankful for famile beakus thoy give me a home and food.
— Levi Reddick
I am thankful for mom and dad because they take kaer uv me.
— Trent Ashbaugh
I am thankful for mom because I luve her.
— Greyson Whyte
I am thankful for my family.
— Jonah Kelley
I am thankful for what my mom got for me.
— Brennan Vogle