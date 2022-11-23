SLIGO – Second-graders in Tessa Shick’s class at Sligo Elementary School have been busy writing down what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

I am thankful for family becus I get to spend time with them.

— Anistyn Gallagher

I am thankful for mommy because she gets us on the bus.

— Lilah Myers

I am thankful for family becuose they help me.

— Baylee Runyan

I am thankful for Vetrens, and God and fmile becoz Vetrens help us, God mad us, fmile is the best.

— Harper Yori

I am thankful for Vetrans becoz they fot fow us.

— Parker Shanafelt

I am thankful for familes becuze tha bring cuzinse.

— Maredith Whitmer

I am thankful for rane bekus it prvids us wotr.

— Terran Pinson

I am thankful for food becus it ceps me ulf (alive).

— Hunter Seigworth

I am thankful for a famile becus i git stuf.

— Easton Mansberger

I am thankful for family becase I woodn’t be able to drive plases.

— Linken Kaetzel

I am thankful for freinds because then i have people to play with.

— Mia Davis

I am thankful for my family because my family trets me good.

— Karson Lear

I am thankful for the sunlight because im a bit scared of the dark.

— Joel McGuinness

I am thankful for feedom because it let’s you do what you whant to do.

— Nolan Carr

I am thankful for famile beakus thoy give me a home and food.

— Levi Reddick

I am thankful for mom and dad because they take kaer uv me.

— Trent Ashbaugh

I am thankful for mom because I luve her.

— Greyson Whyte

I am thankful for my family.

— Jonah Kelley

I am thankful for what my mom got for me.

— Brennan Vogle

