SLIGO – Second-graders in Erin McGinnis’s class at Sligo Elementary School have made lists of thing they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

I am thankful for my family, my bunny, and my Mom and Dad. I am thankful for my bruther, and my big bruther.

— Layla Lorenz

I am thankful for my brothers, my step bruthers, and my step dad and mom and my dad. I am thankful for football, my grandma, my grandpa, and my bunnies, and my whole family.

— Jackson Perez

I am thankful for gimnastics, my popy in the war, my doll, love, cheer, my cat Jille, and my mom.

— Rowan Pinson

I am thankful for my family, football, hunting, and turkeys. I am also thankful for my techer and deer.

— DeVon Bowser

I am thankful for Christmas.

— Jayda Johnston

I am thankful for my mum, dad, Jaiven, and Ryder.

— Hunter Greenawalt

I am thankful for my cat, my teacher, and my friends. I am thankful for my cloths, my brother, Erie, and Rowan.

— Braylee Shirey

I am thankful for my family, my cat, my teacher and my cows because they are fun.

— Mallory Norbert

I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my forweelr and Dad.

— Kruz Libecco

I am thankful for going to Walmart with my family.

— Jeffery Hillis

I am thankful for my mum and dad and my bull. I am thankful for my bruthr, sistr, and Spook and Besse.

— Hank Traister

I am thankful for my famley, cats, and my techer. Also, I am thankful for Ere Bech and my bruthr, my mom and dad, my frendes and scool, and my Amricin girl doll.

— Katelyn Johnson

I am thankful for my family.

— Everett Craig

I am thankful for Pechis my cat, Veterans Day, my Mom becaaiuse she cooks ssnaks.

— Declan Vasbinder

I am thankful for cat, my family, and my dog. I am thankful for my mom because she cooks food, my Unkl Mike, and my Dad.

— Carter Maples

I am thankful for my Papa how is a veteran. I am thankful for my cat Raven, my Amarican Girl Doll, my Mom, my Dad, my Bruthr, and my sistr, my frends.

— Kassidy Buzard

I am thankful for my family, my bruther Kason, my sister Kinsliy, and my dad and mom.

— Bobby Deitz

I am thankful for family, dogs, Titan, and Elle.

— Oliver Harbodin

