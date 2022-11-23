SLIGO – Second-graders in Erin McGinnis’s class at Sligo Elementary School have made lists of thing they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
I am thankful for my family, my bunny, and my Mom and Dad. I am thankful for my bruther, and my big bruther.
— Layla Lorenz
I am thankful for my brothers, my step bruthers, and my step dad and mom and my dad. I am thankful for football, my grandma, my grandpa, and my bunnies, and my whole family.
— Jackson Perez
I am thankful for gimnastics, my popy in the war, my doll, love, cheer, my cat Jille, and my mom.
— Rowan Pinson
I am thankful for my family, football, hunting, and turkeys. I am also thankful for my techer and deer.
— DeVon Bowser
I am thankful for Christmas.
— Jayda Johnston
I am thankful for my mum, dad, Jaiven, and Ryder.
— Hunter Greenawalt
I am thankful for my cat, my teacher, and my friends. I am thankful for my cloths, my brother, Erie, and Rowan.
— Braylee Shirey
I am thankful for my family, my cat, my teacher and my cows because they are fun.
— Mallory Norbert
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my forweelr and Dad.
— Kruz Libecco
I am thankful for going to Walmart with my family.
— Jeffery Hillis
I am thankful for my mum and dad and my bull. I am thankful for my bruthr, sistr, and Spook and Besse.
— Hank Traister
I am thankful for my famley, cats, and my techer. Also, I am thankful for Ere Bech and my bruthr, my mom and dad, my frendes and scool, and my Amricin girl doll.
— Katelyn Johnson
I am thankful for my family.
— Everett Craig
I am thankful for Pechis my cat, Veterans Day, my Mom becaaiuse she cooks ssnaks.
— Declan Vasbinder
I am thankful for cat, my family, and my dog. I am thankful for my mom because she cooks food, my Unkl Mike, and my Dad.
— Carter Maples
I am thankful for my Papa how is a veteran. I am thankful for my cat Raven, my Amarican Girl Doll, my Mom, my Dad, my Bruthr, and my sistr, my frends.
— Kassidy Buzard
I am thankful for my family, my bruther Kason, my sister Kinsliy, and my dad and mom.
— Bobby Deitz
I am thankful for family, dogs, Titan, and Elle.
— Oliver Harbodin