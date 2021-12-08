SLIGO – The principal’s list and honor roll for the first nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year have been announced at Sligo Elementary School.
FIRST GRADE
Principal’s List
Trent Ashbaugh, Mia Davis, Anistyn Gallagher, Tyler McAdoo, Mallory Norbert, Braylee Shirey, Declan Vasbinder and Greyson Whyte.
Honor Roll
DeVon Bowser, Kassidy Buzard, Nolan Carr, Katelyn Johnson, Linken Kaetzel, Karson Lear, Kruz Libecco, Layla Lorenz, Lilah Myers and Jackson Perez.
Rowan Pinson, Terran Pinson, Levi Reddick, Hunter Seigworth, Hank Traister, Brennan Vogle, Maredith Whitmer and Harper Yori.
SECOND GRADE
Principal’s List
Kennidy Belloit, Jaxen Boltz, Lily Carr, Bradie Colligan and Parker Greenawalt.
Honor Roll
Jaxon Barger, Violet Berendt, Brody Bish, Mason Coradi, Owen Coradi, Alexis Davis, Trevor Elliott, Kaylee Lipps, Aubree McAdoo, Kinsley McGuire, Kayleigh Parsons, Valerie Priester, Madylhen Shreckengost and Austin Traister.
THIRD GRADE
Principal’s List
Asher Graham, Abel Harbodin, Michaela Klein, Easton Lee, Baylee Morris, Dalton Stahl and Sophie Traister.
Honor Roll
Jace Babinsack, Karley Beabout, Kaylee Beichner, Colton Brown, Gavin Ealy, Liam Fabiszewski, Jack Johnston, Jake Johnston, Ava Jordan, Olivia Kifer, Alexis Kunselman, Zachary Renwick, Beau Sapien, Kote Shick, Ryder Walker and Roy Zeigler.
FOURTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Lucas Peters.
Honor Roll
Brooklyn Anthony, Skyla Elliott, Cadin Grossman, Kayden Guntrum, Haylee Hillis, Abigail Johnston, Mason McConnell, Bentley McKinney, Olivia Morales, Traelan Pinson, Eviana Reed, Bailey Stevens, Aaralynn Switzer, Allison Walker and Abbigale Wiegand.
FIFTH GRADE
Principal’s List
Hannah Belloit, Rylee Birckbichler, Andrew Kifer, Emma Kifer and Micah Kindel.
Honor Roll
Sarah Buzard, Madalyn Carr, Hayden Corle, Carson Crissman, Madelynn Davis, Taylor Drake, Adaleigh Harris, Dawson Hepler, Marshall Hepler, Adriana Horvath, Wyatt Hosey and Khloe Lipps.
James McGuinness, Tylor Minich, Jayden Morris, Benjamin Petrocy, Caleb Rodgers, Elecktra Rowland, Riley Runyan, Kendra Smith, Trace Terwint and Ryssa Yori.