SLIGO – Andrea Shuster’s first grade students at Sligo Elementary School have been busy writing the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I did some good things, but I can’t remember them all. I would really like it if you could bring me a new TV, an RC robot, a PS4 and an Alexa.
— Declan Vasbinder
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help my grandma and my mom. I would really like it if you could bring me an X-box with controllers, a nerf gun and a new book bag.
— Easton Mansberger
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I worked really hard at school. I would really like it if you could bring me a virtual reality game, an X-box, a hot-wheels set and an electric dirt bike.
— Trent Ashbaugh
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m always good for my grandma and grand-dad. I would really like it if you could bring me a dune buggy, a bucket tractor, a skid loader and a couple cows.
— Hank Traister
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I do my math. I would really like it if you could bring me a power wheels dune buggy and a virtual reality game.
— Everett Craig
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’ve been good. I would really like it if you could bring me a nintendo switch and a minecraft game.
— Hunter Seigworth
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’ve been nice this whole year. I would really like it if you could bring me a barbie set, a barbie airplane and some new barbies. I’d also like a new bath time baby doll.
— Rowan Pinson
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m nice to my brother and my sister. I would really like it if you could bring me a make-up stand, make-up brushes, make-up and a chromebook.
— Mallory Norbert
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I am nice to my little brother. I would really like it if you could bring me a bike and a helmet. I’d also like a weaving loom to make pot holders for my family.
— Braylee Shirey
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help feed my puppy Kami. I would really like it if you could bring me a paw patrol plane with the pups and the look-out tower.
— Parker Shanafelt
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because well, I’ve been good and I’m happy it’s Chritsmas time. I would really like it if you could bring me a nintendo switch with a sonic case, a go-cart, and fortnite and sonic games for my switch.
— Jonah Kelley
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I do good deeds. I would really like it if you could bring me a skateboard without the handle, and a game called human fall flat. I’d also just like to have a great Christmas.
— Oliver Harbodin
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I always help my parents. I would really like it if you could bring me a bike and a new helmet.
— Levi Reddick
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because when my mom says to stop it, I listen to her. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy dinosaur that moves, a monster truck with a remote and a big giant stuffed bear.
— Carter Maples
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m nice to my brother. I would really like it if you could bring me a new X-box series X, call of duty and mortal combat.
— DeVon Bowser
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I always share my toys and I’m good to my parents. I would really like it if you could bring me a loft bed, an ice cream and slushie maker and a sewing kit.
— Kassidy Buzard
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m nice to my brother. I would really like it if you could bring me a gravity rover, a smart watch, a colossal indominus rex and a remote control velociraptor.
— Linken Kaetzel
Dear Santa Claus,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m good. I would really like it if you could bring me a nintendo switch with fortnite, mario and pokemon games.
— Aidan Joncas