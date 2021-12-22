SLIGO – Nicole Coradi’s first grade students at Sligo Elementary school have composed the following letters to Santa, which have been kept in their original “kidwriting” form:
Dear Santa,
My name is Terran Pinson. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is pokemon ckrds because so I can beat mi brothr. If your elves are not too busy I would also like polis set. I will leave some gingr bread hose for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Terran
Dear Santa,
My name is Maredith Whitmer. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is mrmaids and prinseses because I lik them. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a guitr. I will leave some cokies and milk for you Santa on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Maredith
Dear Santa,
My name is Jackson Perez. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a frm set because I want to be a farmr when I grow up. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a hunting clos and a 2U3. I will leave some cocies and milck for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Jackson
Dear Santa,
My name is Greyson Whyte. I am 7 years old. I live in Sligo. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a big boy because I have wanteb it for a longtime. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a skat bord set. I will leave some cookies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Greyson
Dear Santa,
My name is Katelyn Johnson. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a scat-bord because I really like it. If your elves are not too busy I would also like barbi dremhouse. I will leave some cocies, milk for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Katelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Nolan Carr. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a Nintendo switch because i have bin wanting one. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a phone. I will leave some cokies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Nolan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mia Davis. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a Baby alive because i want to play with it. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a fish. I will leave some coecies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is Baylee Runyan. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a cat because I miss my cat. If your elves are not too busy I would also like figets. I will leave some presents for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Baylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Hunter Greenawalt. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a dirt bic because i want to ras. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a remot control. I will leave some kokies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Hunter
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper Yori. I am 6 years old. I live in Sligo. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a robot that helps me because I have a hrd tim with sckol worck. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a mini elf hose. I will leave some ckockes and mlick for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Tyler McAdoo. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would most like for Christmas this year is Amug Us game crde because it gets me ot. If your elves are not too busy I would also like boks. I will leave some coces for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Tyler
Dear Santa,
My name is Dean Young. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a video cemra because I wuant to mak videos. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a video mukrofon. I will leave some pikturs for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Dean
Dear Santa,
My name is Kruz Libecco. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would most like for Christmas this year is Fingr bord scat prk because mi DaD had wun. If your elves are not too busy I would also like 3-50 lenjen. I will leave some milk, kloces, karots for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Kruz
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilah Myers. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a hatchmal because thay have things insid. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a pop it. I will leave some kokies for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Lilah
Dear Santa,
My name is Anistyn Gallagher. I am 7 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a relly big pop-it because i like them a lot. If your elves are not too busy I would also like virtual realit glasiez. I will leave some cookez and a Rudolph brownez for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Anistyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla Lorenz. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been a bit bad. What I would most like for Christmas this year is a BaBY YODA because IT Is Rie col. If your elves are not too busy I would also like a BarBei Jep. I will leave some coockes, milck, carots for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Layla
Dear Santa,
My name is Karson Lear. I am 6 years old. I live in Rimersburg. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is gas powr RC car because it is vere fast. If your elves are not too busy I would also like xbox. I will leave some cokes for you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
— Karson