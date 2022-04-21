HARRISBURG – Call it a late Easter surprise — Two longstanding Clarion County projects learned yesterday (Wednesday) that major funding has been awarded through a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation program.
Sligo Borough’s efforts to replace the deteriorating footbridge that connects the community to Sligo Elementary School and the Union COG Pool Park was awarded $105,000. And the major reconstruction project at the Brady Tunnel along the Armstrong Trail was awarded $2 million.
“That should make it a go,” Sligo Borough secretary Janey Corle said Wednesday upon learning of the latest grant to help replace the footbridge.
She said that the $105,000 in funding will be combined with a previous $163,968 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, and $70,272 from the Ralph M. and Ella Eccles Foundation.
Corle said that while it appears the latest grant will be enough to complete the footbridge replacement, due to the funding process and bidding, work will not take place this year.
“This will be a 2023 project,” she said.
Chris Ziegler, executive director of the Armstrong Trail, was ecstatic when she learned of the $2 million grant yesterday while attending a meeting of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail group.
“Paired with other funding sources, this will be the last and final phase of the tunnel construction,” she said.
Ziegler noted that once completed, the tunnel will be the third Pennsylvania trail gap that Armstrong Trails has helped close since 2018, including the completion of the Climax Tunnel and the stretch of trail from Sara Furnace to Upper Hillville.
Ziegler thanked the county commissioners for their support, along with state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City).
“It’s a huge project and takes investment from everybody,” she said.
Ziegler was also excited that $750,000 was awarded in relation to the Butler-Freeport Trail, for which she also serves as executive director.
The grant will stabilize the stream bank and improve safety at the edge of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail and remove the gravel bar in Little Buffalo Creek, in Butler County.
The local projects were among 64 grants awarded yesterday as part of PennDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program, designed to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state. Forty-three of the projects are funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in making yesterday’s announcement. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”
The administration awarded $54.1 million through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside. Before the BIL’s passage, $18 million was available. The TA Set-Aside provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects.
“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We are pleased to bring so many important improvements to communities across Pennsylvania.”
The applications were reviewed, and selections made based on such criteria as safety benefits, reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding. The applications were reviewed by representatives from PennDOT, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, state Department of Health, and three Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.