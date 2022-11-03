SLIGO – An additional $500,000 has been awarded for the Sligo pedestrian bridge project from the PennDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) program.
The good news was announced by Sligo Borough Council Tuesday night at its monthly meeting. The council praised the efforts of HRG (Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc.) and Brian Emberg in securing the additional grant money.
“The great news is that the Sligo pedestrian bridge project’s construction phase TASA funding has been increased from $105,000 up to $614,500,” wrote Emberg in an e-mail Monday, Oct. 31.”This means that the construction phase is more than adequately funded.”
The Union School District is also expected to submit a grant application to the Eccles Foundation asking for an additional $50,000.
According to Emberg, the total construction budget is estimated at $866,645, including design at $176,695, rights-of-way at $5,000, utilities at $15,000, construction at $669,950 and CACI $60,000.
Total grants now include $70,272 from Eccles, a DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $163,968, $40,027 from Sligo’s American Recovery Act grant and the $614,500 TASA grant, for a total of $938,767.
A Zoom meeting is being scheduled between Sligo Borough and Emberg and Ben Gilberti to discuss the next steps that would include additional grant requests and Sligo funds, an updated project schedule, a new PennDOT project manager meet-and-greet, a design contract amendment for additional TASA requirements, a grant administration contract, and payment for current invoices.
The council also thanked Delta Development for its assistance in grant writing, as well as thanking state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, and Clarion County commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley for their support.