SLIGO – Sligo Borough has amassed a total of $399,240 in grants for construction of a new footbridge; however, officials said this week that actual construction of the project is not expected to start until 2023.
The latest grant — a $105,000 PennDOT TASA grant — includes federal funds and increases the amount of paperwork and regulations that must be met to receive the funding, delaying the start of the project, Sligo officials said at their meeting Tuesday evening.
Sligo Borough officials will meet with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG) Thursday, May 5 at 4 p.m. regarding project plans. HRG was contracted for required engineering studies and project facilitation.
In addition to the latest $105,000 grant, Sligo has also received a $163,968 CFA Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant, and $70,272 in grants from the Ralph M. and Ella M. Eccles Foundation.
The Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TASA) provides funding for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose, and safe routes to school projects. TASA is funded through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
HRG was also designated to provide administration services for the TASA grant.
On Tuesday, Sligo Borough Council members officially thanked the many individuals and agencies that helped acquire the grants, including state representatives, the Clarion County Commissioners, Delta Development Group, Union School District, Eccles-Lesher Foundation, DCED, CFAMTF, PennDOT TASA, PennDOT municipal services for Engineering District 10–0, The Leader-Vindicator and exploreclarion.com for exposure, and all other supporters.
The new bridge will include a prefabricated, single-span structure.
“Sligo Borough officials and Clarion County Commissioners have been working hard on this project, and I was happy to lend my support because I know how important it is to have safer access through town,” state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) said. “I want to thank everyone who put forth this successful grant application as this bridge will be beneficial to Sligo for years to come.”
Borough officials also cautioned that the delay in the project’s start until next year could also likely see rising material costs.