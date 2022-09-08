SLIGO – Sligo Borough’s adoption of the Recreation Vehicle Regulation Ordinance at its Sept. 6 meeting will permit recreational vehicles such as ATVs on the streets of Sligo Borough, providing they follow all other existing traffic regulations.
The ordinance does not permit vehicles to use state roads within the borough.
“We actually did a good, proactive thing by passing this ordinance, and a lot of other municipalities, at least in this area, are going to probably consider it,” said councilman Wayne Meier.
Meier said a new state law says that if a municipality doesn’t have such an ordinance, state police can pursue and impound an ATV vehicle if the driver is caught in violation of state laws.
Sligo Borough also approved a letter of support for the Piney Rail Riders and the group’s DCNR grant application. The group wants to purchase a 3.7-mile rail bed and track that connects two counties, six townships and numerous businesses along its route.
In other business, Sligo officials recently met with state Rep. Donna Oberlander, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson and Clarion County Commissioners to offer an update on the footbridge project and request assistance.
Meier estimated that another quarter-million dollars is needed in addition to existing grants to move forward on the project.
Sligo officials said legislators took a step onto the plywood covering the footbridge and quickly realized the urgent need for replacement.
County commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley offered grant-writing services, and the county’s grant company, HRG, is checking the availability of additional PennDOT grant funds.
The additional projected costs may also lead to another application for Eccles Foundation support. Heasley also put Sligo Borough in touch with Mike Ferritto from the governor’s office regarding the project status.
Sligo and county officials requested a footbridge to be included with the new Route 58 bridge when it was built a number of years ago, but PennDOT officials denied the request for a walkway to be included with the bridge.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Sligo Borough Authority continues to look for a licensed operator for its sewage treatment plant and recently brought in a second company, G-Force, for a walk-through of the facility.
“G-Force came today and they said we don’t need anybody to be there any more than one time a week,” said council president Sherry Laughlin, noting that the company suggested that if the borough would spend around $20,000 on an automation project, the company could monitor levels online and notify Sligo maintenance to take appropriate actions.
The authority already has one proposal from CWM and expects one from G-Force. A decision is needed soon because Ed Myers did not renew his license as a sewer plant operator. In the future, the plant would be operated under the license of the company selected.
Myers was expected to retire at the end of this year, but was convinced to stay on as a part-time employee.
Other Business
• Councilmen Wayne Meier and Jason Kriebel attended a recent Clarion County meeting regarding emergency medical services and the challenges facing ambulance services, including a shortage of EMTs and a lack of funding.
“My opinion is I think we should wait and to see what the other municipalities do in the county,” Meier said. “Emergency management wishes for us to enact a half-mill increase on the property tax to cover this. I don’t think at this time that’s something that we need to do. I don’t think that’s fair, and I don’t think it’s going to solve the personnel issue.”
• The recreation committee reported it will ask Clarion County to write a grant for new windows in the Sligo Recreation Center. Also, an auction is planned for Sept. 20 at the center.
• Pavilion rentals are available through Oct. 1 at the Union COG Pool Park. Lights were installed at the pavilions and consideration will be given to selling discounted pool passes for next season at the upcoming craft and gift show.
• The Sligo Improvement Committee and Rick Smerkar are working on landscaping for the front of the Recreation Center and a new flagpole at the cemetery.
• The Sligo Development Council will hold its Homes for the Holidays Craft and Gift show Nov. 3-5 at participating stops in the area.