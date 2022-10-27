SLIGO – “Homes for the Holidays,” a multi-location craft show in the Sligo area, will be held Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Sligo Recreation Center, located at 448 Colerain Street in Sligo, will host multiple vendors including:
- Kitchen: Thursday and Friday the special will be a turkey dinner and Saturday the special will be sloppy joes. Mild hot sausage sandwiches, hard tack, snacks and crafts are available daily.
- Lana Swartzlander: Crochet blankets, hats, animals and plant hangers.
- Beth Corle: “Cherry Tree Keepsakes” offers crochet stuffed animals, baby teething blankets, reusable paperless towels, silicone bead keychains, ornaments, wreaths and more.
- Leslie Stewart: “You Are My Sunshine Crafts” has decoupage items, wreaths and other various craft items.
- Sarah Shick: Primitive crafts and gifts, canned and baked goods.
- Tim and Jeanne Schreckengost: “T&J Crafts” is selling succulents, handmade crafts and decorative knives.
- Dawn Walters: Vinyl weave art.
- Lisa Eisenman: “Creative Treasures” offers country and primitive crafts and shappy chic.
- BJ Lapier: “The Posh Pomp” presents pet items and books. The Culebra I and II, Josiah Wolfe, the four volume religious series, “Psalms of Nature.” Educational coloring books, Out of Africa I and II and Simplified, and Out of America I. Bigfoot and Dogman items jewelry and more. The author and illustrator is the vendor.
- Kineston Auctions: offers wood signs and blankets.
- Carol Shuey: “Shuey’s Creek Bottom Farm & Crafts” is selling aprons, pot holders, hot pads, bowl and plate cozies, tote bags, placemats, plastic bag holders, clothespin bags and more.
- Bonnie Moore: “Bonnie’s Crochet Corner” will have baby and crochet items, towels, dishcloths and more.
- Jim Mabold: Handmade wood toys – cars,
- trucks, trains, airplanes, animal sets of deer, dinosaurs, zoo and farm. Names made to order.
- Judy Siegel: “Grammy’s Thoughts” offers gnomes, little purses, snowmen and magnets.
- Alisha Smerkar: “Lish’s Stitches and Crafts” presents crocheted items, including stuffed animals, Christmas ornaments, pot holders, doilies and much more.
- Beverly James: “Jewelry From the Heart by Bev,” features handmade wire wrapped jewelry – earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets.
Multiple vendors are located throughout the Sligo area. Watch for the shamrock signs. They include:
- “Ma Ma’s Christmas Attic” by Connell and Brenda Kindel — Located at 524 Penn Street in Sligo, at garage in alley, has wood crafts, ornaments, hot dog sauce, fudge, cinnamon rolls, cookies and much more.
- Kinnan’s Country Store — Located at 1621 Bald Eagle St. in Sligo, has Moose’s subs, pizzas and more.
- Sligo Presbyterian Church — Located at 403 Colerain Street in Sligo, is offering soups, sandwiches and dessert. Eat in or take-out. The soups are available for sale by the quart. Local crafters will also be set up.
- Lorina Himes — Located at 10088 Route 58 in Sligo is selling wood crafts.
- Peggy Kriebel — “P-N-B Crafts” located at 10186 Route 58 in Sligo, will present handmade wood crafts, primitive and home decor. Will take a limited number of orders.
- Grace Community Church “Women’s Guild” — Located at 3225 Curllsville Road in Curllsville, will be selling gently used Christmas items, baked goods, homemade vegetable soup, noodles, apple dumplings and crafts. Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- “Country School Crafts ‘N Gifts” by Kandy Hepler — Located at U.P. Church Road in Rimersburg, is offering wood crafts, hand-painted signs, ornaments, wreaths and baked goods. Fall corner and clearance section.