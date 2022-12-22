SLIGO – Kindergarteners in Karen Paulden’s class at Sligo Elementary School wrote the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Maci. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a new glitter dress for my sister. I would like to have a dollhouse and a pretty dress. I will leave cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Maci
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Gemma. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a stuffed squirrel for my Mom. I would like to have a flamingo and a teddy bear. I will leave cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Gemma
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Tessa. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a necklace for my Mom. I would like to have a cat scratcher and a cat toy. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Tessa
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Juliana. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a phone for my Mom. I would like to have roller skates and a phone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Juliana
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Brynn. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a truck for my Grandma. I would like to have a Barbie kitchen and a Barbie bed. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Brynn
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Kennedi. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a baby cat for my brother. I would like to have a LOL Doll. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Kennedi
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Sherry. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a girl cat for my Mommy. I would like to have a cat and a dog. I will leave cookies for you on Christmas Eve.
— Sherry
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Ellie. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a dinosaur for my brother. I would like to have a Squish Mallow and a Cry Baby. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Ellie
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Lundyn. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Lego set for my sister Anistyn. I would like to have an American Doll and accessories. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Lundyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Brantley. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring new makeup for my Mom. I would like to have a Nerf gun and a T-Rex. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Brantley
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jahzir. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a stuffed animal for my sister. I would like to have a Hot Wheels and a Lego set. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Jahzir
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jackson. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a Barbie for my sister. I would like to have a guitar and a Mario Toys. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Jackson
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Broxon. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a teddy bear for my Sissy. I would like to have a Super Hero and a IPad. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Broxon
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Robert. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring an IPad for my sister. I would like to have a Switch and a computer like Dad’s. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Robert
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Zayden. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring Play Doh for my brothers. I would like to have a Huggy Wuggy and a robot. I will leave pop for you on Christmas Eve.
— Zayden
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Carter. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a Monster truck for Jake. I would like to have a Toy RC and a Plushy. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Carter
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Dylan. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a phone for my friend Jamison. I would like to have blocks and a IPhone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Dylan
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jamison. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring an IPhone for my Mom. I would like to have a mouse for my keyboard and new shoes. I will leave cookies, milk and carrots for you on Christmas Eve.
— Jamison
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Liam. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a phone for my Mom. I would like to have a skateboard and a dinosaur. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Liam
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jetson. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring flowers for my Mom. I would like to have a 4-wheeler and a fake elf . I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Jetson
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Lathen. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a Gabby Cat for my Mom. I would like to have a snowman and a toothbrush. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Lathen