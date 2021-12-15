SLIGO – Mrs. Paulden’s Kindergarten Class at Sligo Elementary School took pen in hand to write the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Aleah. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Dog Bone and Dog Toys for my dog, Molly. I would like to have Real Make-up and a Make-up table. I will leave a card, cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Aleah Ashbaugh
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Leah. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a new Book Bag for my sister Maci. I would like to have Real Make-up and a Necklace, Ring and a Headband. I will leave cookies, milk, and a carrot for you on Christmas Eve.
— Leah Bearfield
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Bryan. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a pretty Ring for my Mom. I would like to have a toy Vacuum and a toy Lawn Mower. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Bryan Best
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Emmitt. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a really cool Mountain Shirt for my Dad. I would like to have a toy Robot with a remote control and a Monster Truck. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Emmitt Creed
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is A’Niyah. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Barbie and Make-up for my sister, Alexis. I would like to have a Baby Alive and Elsa and Anna dolls. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— A’Niyah Davis
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Kali. I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring Dog toys for my dog, Toby. I would like to have a Squishmallow and Coloring Books. I will leave a letter for you on Christmas Eve.
— Kali Fabiszewski
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Blaine. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a new Drill for my Dad. I would like to have a toy Semi-truck and a toy Ambulance, Helicopter and Police car. I will leave cookies and white milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Blaine Fauzey
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Evelyn. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Fairy Queen Bike for my friend Crystal. I would like to have a Fairy Queen Blanket and a Fairy Queen Stuffed Animal. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Evelyn Harbodin
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Gwendolyn. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Super Soft Sun Pillow for my sister, Evelyn. I would like to have a Super Soft Olaf and a Super Soft Pony. I will leave a kitty cat for you on Christmas Eve.
— Gwendolyn
Harbodin
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Charisma. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Play Station for my cousin, Aiden. I would like to have a new Kitchen set and a Table. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Charisma Hayward
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Christian. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a new Hammer for my Dad. I would like to have a new Dirt Bike and a Four Wheeler. I will leave chicken and broccoli for you on Christmas Eve.
— Christian Kriebel
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Alec. I am 5 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring Hair Gel for my Daddy. I would like to have matching PJ’s with Daddy and a Robot. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Alec Norbert
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Aleigha. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Dog Bone and Toys for my dog, Penny. I would like to have a Barbie Dream House and a new Book Bag. I will leave cookies, milk, and a note for you on Christmas Eve.
— Aleigha Smith
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Rhett. I am 6 years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a Stuffed Animal for my friend, Alec. I would like to have a new Bed and a Phone. I will leave cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
— Rhett Traister