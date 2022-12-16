SLIGO – Kindergarten students in Cathy Walzak’s class at Sligo Elementary School have written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Maggie. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a present for my family. I would like to have a TV and Barbie dolls. I will leave cookies and milk and apples on Christmas Eve.
— Maggie
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Annie. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a new phone for my mom. I would like to have a fun phone. I will leave cookies on Christmas Eve.
— Annie
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Grayson. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring make-up for my mom. I would like to have a PS5 and remote control Monster Truck. I will leave cookies on Christmas Eve.
— Grayson
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Lyric. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a mirror for my grandma. I would like to have LOL dolls and a train. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Lyric
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jett. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring an action figure for my friend. I would like to have Star Wars toys and Legos. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Jett
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Bear. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a robot for my brother. I would like to have Boxy plushy and a football. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Bear
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Fallon. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a treat for my dog. I would like to have Blazagon and a hamster. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Fallon
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Dean. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring Grandma home for my family. I would like to have a WWE toy and a monster truck. I will leave a Christmas card on Christmas Eve.
— Dean
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Colin. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring glitter for my mom. I would like to have a Switch and Lego Incredible. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Colin
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Blair. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a Hulk for my brother. I would like to have a cat and Hulk. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Blair
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Jayden. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a Matchbox car for my brother. I would like to have Herbie. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Jayden
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Benny. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a dino for my mommy. I would like to have an alligator and Mosaurus. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Benny
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Zane. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a DVD for my friend. I would like to have action figure robots and Star Wars flying speed shoes. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Zane
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Sloan. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a cake for my friend. I would like to have flying shoes and speed shoes. I will leave milk and cookies on Christmas Eve.
— Sloan
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Bailey. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a phone for my mom. I would like to have a phone and an LOL Doll. I will leave cookies on Christmas Eve.
— Bailey
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Finley. I am six years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a game for my brother. I would like to have a game and a phone. I will leave Christmas cookies on Christmas Eve.
— Finley
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Harper. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a dump truck for my brother. I would like to have a blanket and a phone. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Harper
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Brooklyn. I am six years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a dinosaur for my brother. I would like to have a dog and another dog. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Loucille. I am five years old. I have been a good girl this year. Please bring a purse for my mommy. I would like to have Monster High Dolls. I will leave cookies on Christmas Eve.
— Loucille
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Qrowsaius. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a plush Knuckles for my friend. I would like to have a Transformer Robot and climbing car. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Qrowsaius
Dear Santa,
Hi! My name is Roy. I am five years old. I have been a good boy this year. Please bring a little house for my mommy. I would like to have a tractor. I will leave cookies and milk on Christmas Eve.
— Roy