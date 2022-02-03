SLIGO – Around 25 local residents joined Sligo Borough officials Saturday morning for a community meeting designed to provide information about the borough’s sewerage system, workforce, footbridge and pool park.
The meeting — which was called in part to try to recruit new residents to fill two vacant seats on the borough council — started with a somber note as borough council president Sherry Laughlin told the crowd about the recent death of longtime councilman Chuck Marsh.
“That’s a sad loss for the community,” Laughlin said, adding that there were now three open seats on the seven-member council.
Laughlin then gave a brief update on the borough’s ongoing efforts to replace the deteriorating footbridge along Route 58, that connects the main part of town with Sligo Elementary School and the Union COG Pool Park.
Despite a couple of large grants that have been awarded to the project, Laughlin said cost estimates exceed the grants right now, and costs would go up even more if the project is pushed into 2023 or beyond. She said the borough is still waiting to hear back on other grant requests.
The main focus of the community meeting centered around the pending retirement of maintenance supervisor Ed Myers after 40 years with the borough. Laughlin said that not only does the borough need to find a replacement for Myers, but that because Myers is the only one certified to operate Sligo’s sewage treatment facility, his retirement at the end of this year could mean big changes for the borough.
Laughlin said that since it seems more and more unlikely the borough will be able to find someone in time who is either certified already or able to pass the extensive certification process, it is looking like the borough may need to contract with a company to operate the treatment plant, or the sewerage system may need to be sold to a company such as Pennsylvania American Water, which operates the Sligo water system.
In the coming days, Laughlin explained, CWM Environmental will be coming to look over the system and to possibly provide a cost estimate to run the system for the borough. She also said that the borough has reached out to Pennsylvania American Water and Aqua America to see if they are interested in purchasing the sewerage system.
Laughlin said one of the big issues is that the borough just can’t afford to pay the type of salary that most certified people want to do the job. She said the borough has looked into whether someone operating a neighboring community sewerage system could also oversee the Sligo plant, but she said that other small towns “are in the same boat as we are.”
A woman in the crowd asked what it would mean to residents if the borough sold the sewerage system, and Laughlin said that the most noticeable change would be that customers would no longer be billed a flat rate, but rather a rate based off the amount of gallons sent into the system.
“Our sewage bills are going to go up,” Laughlin said.
“It’s going to go up whether we sell it or not,” councilman Kerry Graham added.
Council member Michele Elder pointed out that if the borough keeps the sewerage system, it faces costly repairs and replacements in the years to come.
“The plant is getting older,” Laughlin said, adding that some parts needed at the facility are already becoming harder and harder to find.
The other issue with selling the facility, officials said, is with the borough’s staffing. If borough workers no longer have to oversee the system, and the borough secretary no longer has the billing issues for sewerage, the community may no longer be able to afford two full-time employees. And if the secretary job is cut to part-time, officials questioned if they would be able to find someone for the job.
“Nobody wants to work for what we can afford to pay,” she said.
Graham noted that the borough recently received two applications for the maintenance position.
Help Needed For
Sligo Pool Park
Sligo’s recreation center and the Union Council of Governments Pool Park were also topics at Saturday’s meeting.
Laughlin said that the recreation center is well used, with it being rented most nights for basketball and other events, and on the weekends for parties and more. She said that some upgrades are needed, including new windows; and that volunteers are always needed to help clean the building, shovel snow from the sidewalks and other small projects around the site.
As for the pool park, Laughlin said the most pressing issue was to find someone with the proper licensing to handle the chemicals at the park this summer, as Myers was not recertified due to his upcoming retirement.
Without someone in place who is licensed, she said, the pool can’t open for the summer.
Through the course of the meeting, it was learned that two area residents have stepped forward as willing to take the course needed to be licensed to operate the pool.
Laughlin also said that funding issues, as well as a lack of volunteers, have hampered the pool park in recent years. She said that since other COG member municipalities have dropped out of the group, funding the park has fallen on just Sligo Borough and Monroe Township, with donations from Rimersburg Borough and Piney Township.
“The pool is financially strapped as well,” COG secretary Cathy Walzak told the crowd, noting that if local residents or groups could help with small projects at the park during the operating season, it would be a big help to the park. “It’s one of the few things left in our little community.”
Park manager Heather Marsh said that the pool is still well attended, drawing in people from outside the area in addition to the locals.
“It’s something we don’t want to close down,” Laughlin said, urging the community to step up to help out at the pool or by making donations. She said that not only was the park hit with a huge increase in chemical costs last summer, but that the water bills jumped much higher too.
Elder, who teaches in the Union School District, said that with the area’s high poverty levels, the pool park is a vital asset for the community.
“Our swimming pool in Sligo is a gem for our kids,” she said.
Officials noted that while grants are available for larger improvement projects at the park, grants don’t fund day-to-day costs and bills. A variety of new fundraising ideas were suggested, and it was noted that the COG already holds several fundraisers each year, including a golf outing and the recent sale of lottery calendars.
Monroe Township supervisor Robert Lewis voiced his municipality’s support of the pool park, calling on more people to step forward to lend a hand with various chores at the park.
“Mowing is a big expense,” he said, asking anyone who could volunteer time to mow or perform other maintenance on the park’s pavilions to contact the borough. He also said volunteers are needed to help the COG raise money to keep the pool open.
“Sligo Borough should be proud of that pool,” he said, encouraging families to get their kids involved with the park. “We’re not teaching our younger generations civic responsibility.”
Several people in the crowd said they would work to organize members from local churches to hold work days at the park, and others said they would see if a grass mowing schedule could be created to divide up the work over the summer among volunteers.
“Anybody that can do anything, volunteer in any way” is welcome to help, Laughlin said. “Even if you can only give an hour or two.”
Those at the meeting also said they would look into developing a GoFundMe donation page online, and others suggested sending out an annual donation letter to residents in the area.
“Now is the time to step up and get it done,” Laughlin said.
She also urged the community to come forward to serve on the borough council, which now has three positions open.
“We need people to serve,” she said. And as it turned out, Sligo’s council was unable to hold its Feb. 1 meeting due to a lack of enough members.