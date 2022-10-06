SLIGO – Sligo Borough Authority members voted Tuesday night to seek legal advice on a contract to have G Force Engineering Services LLC operate the borough’s sewage treatment plant.
The authority will send the proposed contract with G Force to Knox Law for review.
Members are expected to officially approve the contract after legal review at their November meeting. Longtime Sligo Borough and Authority employee Ed Myers did not renew his license as a sewer plant operator because he planned to retire in December. However, he was convinced to stay on as a part-time employee.
Myers, along with Sean Kline as the only full-time maintenance employee starting in January, can operate the plant under the license of G Force.
G Force will charge about $550 a month, with one visit per week, according to Chuck Ishman, G Force manager, who attended this week’s meeting.
“I looked at your report, and by the way, it’s a very good report,” said Ishman. “It was one of the nicest reports I’ve seen for a small town. Sean is already doing a lot of the stuff you can see on his daily notes. Just being around Ed, Sean is going to learn a lot.”
He added that with the plant operating under G Force’s license, the company would handle all the paperwork for the facility.
The proposed contract also includes support for emergency situations that would face extra costs.
Ishman also pointed to possible capital expenditures over time.
“The equipment that he’s operating up there is, you know, it’s got a capital expenditure time limit to it. Not only that, but eventually that stuff’s going to break. I’m sure Ed can tell you about playing with that polymer.”
Rick Smerkar of Sligo’s Citizen Improvement Committee suggested a capital investment plan.
“Could there be a 5- or 10-year capital investment plan?” asked Smerkar. “Typically in a plant like that, every year you’d be going over a new capital plan and saying here’s what we need the next five years out. With G Force’s expertise and their modeling of all the other places they go, they should be able to say, the next seven years here are the steps you guys need to be planning for budget-wise. That’s one thing I’d want to take away from them is their expertise in that area.”
Other Business
• Sligo Borough Council approved $1,500 for an upgrade of surveillance cameras at the Sligo Recreation Center following vandalism in which a fire extinguisher was discharged in the boiler room and a handrail was destroyed near the generator. The upgrade would allow up to 16 cameras.
• Water and electricity will be shut off this week and restrooms winterized at the Union COG Pool Park.
• Sligo Development Council will host the Homes For The Holidays craft and gift show on Nov. 3-5 at the recreation center.
• In an update of the borough’s footbridge project, officials noted that the Clarion County Commissioners have offered grant writing services, with HRG engineers checking into the availability of additional PennDOT funds and more.
• The council agreed to apply with the Clarion Conservation District for a dirt and gravel low-volume roads grant for Front Street Extension drainage and repairs. The application is due Dec. 8.
• Trick-or-Treat was set for Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Sligo.