TOBY TWP. and LICKING TWP. – A 56-year-old Sligo man was issued multiple citations for allegedly violating game laws while hunting on Nov. 27 near Conner Road in Toby Township and Dec. 3 near Canoe Ripple Road in Licking Township.
In both incidents, Marion L. Claypoole Jr. allegedly unlawfully hunted from a motor vehicle.
Claypoole also reportedly discharged a firearm in a “safety zone” without first obtaining advanced permission and across a public roadway.
Additionally, according to reports, Claypoole had a loaded firearm in his moving vehicle.
Charges were filed Dec. 21 by Game Warden Steven Ace with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.