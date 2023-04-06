SLIGO – A 35-year-old Sligo man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on March 30 at approximately 1:45 a.m. along Colerain Street, near its intersection with Taylor Street, in Sligo.
Donald Paul Anthony was charged with using or possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a Sligo home for an incident involving Anthony. Anthony had left the scene on foot prior to police arrival, but he was later located walking on the sidewalk along Colerain Street, near Taylor street.
After running his information, police said it was discovered that Anthony had several warrants against him and he was taken into custody. While being arrested, Anthony was allegedly found to be in possession of 20 empty stamp bags, two metal pipes with burn marks, two plastic tubes with residue, a THC vape pen, a small plastic container of THC wax, steel wool and a Suboxone strip.
Anthony reportedly admitted that the metal pipes were used to smoke crack and the wool was used as a filter for the pipes. He also allegedly said that the stamp bags had contained heroin but were now empty.
Anthony was transported to and lodged in the Clarion County Jail.
Charges were filed April 3 by Trooper Michael Stutsman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.