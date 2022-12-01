RIMERSBURG – A 35-year-old Sligo man is facing drunk driving and other charges after he was accused of crashing his car into a Rimersburg pizza shop on Oct. 31 at 12:25 a.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
In addition to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, Daniel Ryan Peters was charged with one count each of failing to obey traffic control devices, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to stop at a stop sign and use turning signals, failing to drive at a safe speed, depositing waste on the highway, careless and reckless driving, causing damage to private property by vehicle, and failing to stop and render aid and provide information following a crash.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched at approximately 12:40 a.m. to a one-vehicle, hit-and-run crash at Fox’s Pizza along Main Street. At the scene, troopers spoke with an unidentified witness who reported that he came outside when he heard a crash and observed that a dark colored Jeep Wrangler had struck the Fox’s Pizza building.
Police said video surveillance from the pizza shop showed a 2008 Jeep Wrangler striking the building and nearby poles. Following the crash, the driver, later identified as Peters, was seen going around the building and fleeing the scene along Cherry Run Street.
Troopers then went to Peters’ Route 68 home, where a Jeep with fresh front and rear end damage was observed in the driveway. Peters’ father reportedly told police that Peters was “passed out on the kitchen floor.”
Although he was unsure what had happened during the crash, reports state, Peters later told police that had been coming back from the All Star’s Bar in East Brady where he had more than one beer.
During the interview at the home, police said Peters had trouble getting off the kitchen floor and had bloodshot, watery eyes. A strong odor of alcohol was detected, and Peters had trouble locating his driver’s license.
It was also reportedly observed that Peters had urinated himself and had a bloody nose and dried blood around his mouth. He was not able to walk or stand on his own.
Police said that no standardized field sobriety tests were conducted due to Peters’ condition. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test. Results showed his blood alcohol level to be 0.264 percent.
Charges were filed Nov. 23 by Trooper Jacob Beers with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.